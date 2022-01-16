Well, here we are at the end of the first year of Mr. Biden’s reign. He has certainly done a wonderful job of putting people out of work, even the high paying jobs, causing the gasoline prices to sky rocket over a dollar and a quarter per gallon from a year ago under President Trump.
Riots, looting, murder and destruction of businesses, cities and police stations across this once proud nation has taken place under his leadership and the leadership of his party.
So, let’s take a look at the leadership of the Democrat party and some of the profound things they have had to say: Maxine Waters from California shows pictures of Venice Beach in her district as the water had gone down in just 6 hours (and) proclaims “Still think climate change isn’t real?” This is, in reality, tide change. But, the people keep voting her back in office.
Here is another from California, Pelosi says, “Every month that we do not have an economic recovery package 500 million Americans lose their jobs.” Now, another great mind from that state of California, Senator Feinstein says, “All vets are mentally ill in some way and government should prevent them from owning firearms.” And the stupid stuff goes on and on.
My question is this, will the American people, who truly love this country, our constitution, our laws and our freedom, wake up and stop voting these types of people back into office along with the four women of the apocalypse (The red horse, black horse, pale horse and the white horse)? The Democrats have done more to divide this country by color, race, financial and religion than in any other time in history.
Is the possibility of taking our country back from the clutches of these people a dream or reality this fall? Only you can make the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.