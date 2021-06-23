While Paul Callahan and Lynn Mielke have spent an inordinate amount of time on Civil War research, I suggest they are totally missing the point. Occam’s razor says the simplest explanation is usually the right one. If you hear hoofbeats, expect horses, not zebras! They entirely miss the point that many people today, Black and White, find the statue offensive. Researching Civil War history doesn’t answer today’s question. Simply put, the statue is a memorial to soldiers who fought to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. None of us should have to see that every day in front of our Court House that represents the rule of law and equality for all our citizens.
In addition, I would clarify the information in the article on the Emancipation Proclamation. “With the Emancipation Proclamation issued on January 1st, 1863, the Unions’s War objective then included freeing the slaves in the rebellious States (not Maryland).” In fact, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862, to become effective January 1, 1863 in those states in open rebellion against the United States. Better to get the history right!
If their intent was to unnecessarily complicate the issue with a display of their historical research, they have succeeded.
MICHAELA CARBERRY EARLY
Easton
