I was pleased to read of Councilperson Ron Engle's commitment to installing traffic controls at the intersection of the Parkway and Tristan Drive. It is hard to understand why such controls are not already present.
I wrote about this uncontrolled intersection in 2014. It was a problem then and now it has become a danger particularly during the morning and evening rush hours. The last stoplights on the Parkway before traffic arrives at this intersection are a good distance away, and traffic on the Parkway is moving very fast by the time it reaches this intersection.
With heavy traffic on S. Washington Street extended, and a busy left turn lane off the Parkway, drivers trying to cross the Parkway or access the Parkway from either side are trying to outguess each other as to their intentions. Add to the situation blinding morning and evening sun, marginal sight lines, and the already mentioned speeding cars and trucks on the Parkway, the ingredients for serious multi-vehicle accidents are ever present.
I use this intersection daily along with many of my neighbors in Chatham Village and Magnolia Meadows and would be most grateful for long overdue traffic lights. I would, as I stated nine years ago, be more than willing to wait my turn in the interests of my own safety rather than having to play a daily game of Russian roulette.
