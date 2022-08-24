The following letter was submitted to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and copied to this publication.
Dear Governor Hogan:
Your support of a third Bay Bridge, located in proximity to the two existing spans, highlights the immediate need to begin planning for adequate road access and improvements on the Eastern Shore, Kent Island. As a resident on Kent Island and consequently one of the “traffic prisoners” during the summer and holidays, I was encouraged by your provision of planning funding for road improvements on the Route 90 corridor to expedite egress to Ocean City. This action signals you are aware of the multitude of transportation issues when traveling to Ocean City. This is a first step, hopefully not the last or only step you are willing to address.
I am sure you are mindful of the Delaware road improvements which have exasperated traffic congestion on the Route 301/50 corridor, a good portion of which is now referred to as the “alternate I-95.” We in Queen Anne’s County have now only begun to experience the traffic impact and every indication is that it will get worse.
Governor, I am requesting that you provide planning money for road improvements on Kent Island, similar to the planning money you are providing for the Route 90 improvements.
As we work toward a vibrant Maryland economy, we must assure a quality of life for all our citizens. To that end, we residents of Kent Island require your aid. Please remember this is a county and local community which has fully supported you for the last eight years. We need your help.
