I’m glad to see there is at least talk about the traffic problems around Easton. First things first.
Time the Route 50 lights. I work here and travel Route 50 all the time. There have been times when I would get all red lights just trying to get to the other side of town. There are plenty of times when I would be stopped at the same light twice or even three times because the cycle is so short. I have traveled Route 50 late at night and still had to stop for red lights even with zero opposing traffic. The Easton Parkway or Bypass as it is sometimes called, is no better. Again, time the lights.
As for an overpass on the north end of 50 and the Parkway, that will not fix the problem of the merge lane. Sadly, the road needs to be redirected slightly and, I’d hate to say it, another light installed.
An actual bypass around Easton would be a great idea but a giant financial undertaking. It would need to start North of Easton, North of Hog Neck Golf Course and swing east, tying into 328, Matthewstown Road and 331, Dover Road, and tie back into Route 50 somewhere south of Landing Neck Road.
An actual bypass.
A few years ago, some half-thought-out improvement was made to Route 50 by adding a third lane to a short section of the highway. The only thing that accomplished was letting the traffic expand into three lanes just in time to have to merge back into two lanes. Large trucks that are not familiar with this traffic pattern, then get stuck in the right lane, trying to get back over one lane and most impatient car drivers won’t let them back over. The three lanes need to run at least from 309, Cordova Road, all the way through to the south side of 322, Easton Parkway, in order to see any benefit to the drivers. This is not a MDOT problem but, the lights through Easton, Washington Street, Harrison Street, and Aurora Street should be timed too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.