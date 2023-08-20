I am writing regarding Frank Gunsallus as a candidate for City Council. Perhaps the most important qualification for public office, particularly one in local government, is sound core values, a strong moral compass, integrity and courage.
My experiences with Frank came in unusual circumstances and bear witness to his these traits, his character and compass.
When the war in Ukraine began, three friends and I flew to Poland to help in efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and internally displaced persons in Ukraine. We landed in Poland, knowing no one, but intent on doing what we could to relieve human suffering.
Within the first few hours of our arrival, we met Frank, the only American we would meet on that first trip. He was in Poland, helping to shelter and protect his extended family, including his ill mother-in-law. While juggling work and his family’s needs, Frank dedicated himself to serving those in need – refugees in Poland.
Recognizing our goals of helping as well, Frank took us, four strangers, under his wing, touring refugee centers with us and helping us understand both the opportunities and dangerous pitfalls of providing humanitarian aid in the time of war and chaos. He was patient with us, soft-spoken, and insightful as he helped us understand the cultures of Poland and Ukraine and the needs of the Polish refugees – how we could provide aid. He also helped to connect us with Rotarians in Poland and Ukraine, partners with whom we still work today, 18 months later.
Courage, patience, openness, integrity, empathy, critical thinking – these are the traits of the very best of public officeholders. These are the traits that Frank will bring to the City Council. Easton will be lucky to have him.
