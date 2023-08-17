I am thrilled to endorse Robert Willey as the Easton Town Council president. For as long as I can remember, Robert has had a transformative impact on the town of Easton.
I can confidently say that Robert is the leader the community needs to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.
As a lifelong resident of the Easton area, Robert's deep connection to our town is undeniable. He understands our values, challenges, and aspirations on a profound level. In addition to the 30-plus years of dedicated service to our community, he has also been an active participant in various community organizations. Being a member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years, the BPO Elks for 58 years, and First Baptist Church for over 70 years, demonstrates his deep understanding of the community. His commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all of the community's residents is undeniable.
Over the past 30 years, Robert's leadership ensured that Easton maintained its financial and economic stability. With more than a decade of experience on the Town Council, Robert's insights and expertise are unparalleled. His collaborative approach, coupled with his ability to listen to diverse perspectives, has resulted in effective and impactful decision-making.
During his dedicated time as mayor, Easton thrived under his guidance, and I have every confidence that he will continue to lead us toward an even brighter future. I urge you to support Robert Willey's candidacy for Town Council president. His combination of leadership experience, community involvement and unwavering commitment to Easton's success makes him the ideal candidate. Vote for a brighter future. Vote for Robert Willey as Town Council president.
