Shame on you Scott Wagner for the vitriolic mailing you sent to our household. Your attack on former Mayor Robert Willey is unconscionable and unfounded.
What are your bona fides that you have the audacity to vilify a true public servant to the to the town of Easton, Maryland?
What is your political stance that you reach out to residents of our town in such a demeaning manner?
Have you no integrity?
Do you wish to bring that hate expressed in current national politics to our peaceful, respectful town of Easton, a town where the residents respectfully agree to disagree in the great American way?.
What are your ulterior motives, and who are your unnamed supporters that agree with you in attacking our former mayor in such a hateful and acrimonious style?
SUSAN K. CARROLL
Easton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.