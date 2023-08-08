Front of mind for residents of Easton are several major issues. Two among them are the stalled University of Maryland regional medical center project and related physician shortage issues and out of control growth and development that threatens our quality of life.
Al Silverstein is far and away the best candidate for Easton’s Town Council president in the Sept. 12 election.
In his statement in the Star Democrat on Aug. 6, Al says, “It’s imperative for the health and welfare of the citizens of the Mid-Shore that a new Regional Medical Center begin construction in 2024.”
He promises to be a vocal advocate for our health care needs.
Before moving to Maryland, I had a lot of experience with municipalities dealing with large medical systems to make sure local needs are met. I worked for four years for the Massachusetts certificate of the need program, involved with overseeing the acquisition and upgrading of community hospitals by their affiliate Boston academic medical centers. Town public officials routinely spoke out in no
uncertain terms on behalf of the needs of their communities.
It is baffling to me why the only public voice we hear is from the PR department of the University of Maryland’s Shore Regional Health. This needs to change and will change if Al Silverstein is elected.
With regard to limited growth, Al will take concrete action. He promises to propose legislation for the adoption of an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO). APFO is well known and used by communities to link the existence of adequate local facilities to approval of individual projects.
To hear about these plans and ask Al about any concerns you may have, please come to a meet and greet for Al on Thursday Aug. 17 at 4 Dogs Brewing Co. and Pub from 6-8 p.m. There will be free hors o’oeuvres.
