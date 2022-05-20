In these confusing times, how can a voter identify extremist GOP candidates for public office?

One method is to ask a candidate:

1. Do you agree that a woman must have full reproductive rights?

2. Do you agree that Joe Biden won the 2020 election?

By their responses, you will know them. Vote accordingly.

GRENVILLE B. WHITMAN

Rock Hall

