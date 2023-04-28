I urge you to vote for Ron Engle for Town Council, Ward 3. Easton needs a councilman like Ron, who has an open mind and will hear all the facts and ask questions before making decisions.
Engle is familiar with and attended numerous comprehensive planning meetings and new zoning regulations sessions. The Comprehensive Plan and zoning changes have undergone a thorough and meticulous review, discussion and analysis for over a year. Multiple citizen participation meetings were conducted, where members of our community expressed their opinions about what they envisioned for the future. Surveys were conducted, and results were analyzed, presented and explained to the Council and Planning Commission. Hundreds of pages of data and reports were given and discussed, and the amount of information presented is impressive. Councilman Ron Engle has attended each of these meetings; he has reviewed all the provided data, listened to citizens' views, and conducted his own research. Isn't this how we want our council members to conduct themselves?
Councilman Engle's experience on boards such as Talbot Economic Development, Easton's Economic Development, the Talbot Free Library Board and the Neighborhood Service Center shows his commitment to Ward 3 and Easton.
These boards and his community volunteer work provide Engle with the knowledge needed to direct the community's plans for the next ten years. Easton has critical decisions to make, including the revised Comprehensive Plan and new zoning regulations, which will determine developers' contributions to the town's much-needed affordable housing needs.
We need Councilman Engle to complete the work that has been started. Vote for Ron Engle on May 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.