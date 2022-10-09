Dealing with climate change has been, rightly so, an important issue for Democrats this past year. Passing the Inflation Reduction Act — the name is just about politics — is a major step toward addressing climate change and future generations will look at it as the necessary first step for the US to do so. Note that no Republicans voted for the bill.
A report by analysts at the major bank Credit Suisse highlighted how important the bill is for fighting climate change and for the ways it will boost the US economy. The bank estimates that $1.7 trillion will be added to the economy over 10 years as tax incentives stimulate green energy investment.
The IRA could further enhance our advantage in all forms of energy production, giving it a “competitive advantage in low-cost clean electricity and hydrogen production, infrastructure, geologic storage, and human capital,” the report states. By 2029, U.S. solar and wind could be the cheapest in the world at less than $5 per megawatt-hour, the bank projects; it will also become competitive in hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and wind turbines.
The one stumbling block will be how slowly new transmission infrastructure will be built because of regulatory hurdles. Joe Manchin attempted to get a bill passed to fast track energy related infrastructure but Republicans blocked his bill.
The bank also predicts business will see the new green economy as a major area for new investment and economic and job growth. They will see it as the best bet for the future.
Vote for the future. Vote for those who are not only dealing with the major problem of climate change but are making the transformation of the economy for future growth and prosperity possible.
