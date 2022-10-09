Letters to the Editor

Dealing with climate change has been, rightly so, an important issue for Democrats this past year. Passing the Inflation Reduction Act — the name is just about politics — is a major step toward addressing climate change and future generations will look at it as the necessary first step for the US to do so. Note that no Republicans voted for the bill.

