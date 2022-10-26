Talbot County finds itself at a crossroads this election. We can allow pro-development candidates to dominate the council, as has been the case for the past eight years, or we can elect people that will protect the county’s rural character by defending and strengthening the Comprehensive Plan (CP). Need I remind all of the Jennifer Williams-led and Corey Pack-led councils that tried to gut the CP in 2015, and the recent fiasco with the Trappe development project.
We have become complacent about local issues in the county and are letting others handle them. When it comes to land use issues, we reconcile our lack of participation by thinking that a few more houses in the county won’t impact us. We have too many other “things” to worry us.
TALBOT COUNTY — WAKE UP. This rural character that we love is now under pressure and it will only increase in the coming months. This pressure comes in the form of development proposals, new zoning requests, sewer extensions and the sale of agricultural land for development. This is now happening in piecemeal fashion all over the county and most of us are not taking note. We need to sit up and pay attention at least for this short time we have before the election.
This new county council will oversee and make decisions about these issues. The most important of which will be the review and renewal of the county’s comprehensive plan. This framework guides county government in making decisions about growth. The current CP calls for protection and preservation of the features that we love about our county. Changing this would allow the county to succumb to development pressures. We need to elect people to the council that will protect the CP and make decisions that will preserve the county’s character.
Take note of the candidates that have already been vetted by groups who want to keep Talbot County from being over developed, such as the Talbot Preservation Alliance or Talbot Integrity Project, then VOTE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.