Talbot County finds itself at a crossroads this election. We can allow pro-development candidates to dominate the council, as has been the case for the past eight years, or we can elect people that will protect the county’s rural character by defending and strengthening the Comprehensive Plan (CP). Need I remind all of the Jennifer Williams-led and Corey Pack-led councils that tried to gut the CP in 2015, and the recent fiasco with the Trappe development project.

