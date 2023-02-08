I’d like to tell you about a wonderful experience that you’d never expect, right in our back yard. Think of this, it’s Friday evening and it’s time for dinner ... Does the Easton VFW ever cross your mind?
It should. They have completely remodeled the dining room, kitchen and bar areas and to top it all off they have a new chef, Seth Willis, and he’s a master.
Now don’t expect a super fancy surrounding because it’s not. The environment is very clean and down to earth, but the food Chef Willis prepares is truly off the wall delicious and at the same time very reasonably priced.
Table service is provided by Auxiliary of the VFW, and they’re all delightful.
Each Friday evening meal offers the choice between two salads, two entrees, warm rolls and beverages. Bar service is also available.
Prices vary from week to week depending on the entrees offered, but they are making every effort to keep them as reasonable as possible.
Two different chef-made desserts top off the meal at an additional cost. His desserts are made right in his kitchen and are always delicious and quite robust.
Keep in mind that these meals are not out of a can or box. It’s all perfectly homemade right down to the smallest thing.
Chef Seth even makes his own croutons for the salad bar. Servings are quite hearty. I love to eat and never leave hungry.
Most folks are seen leaving with a to go box for later. This Friday, I enjoyed a Caesar salad, chicken Chesapeake with jumbo lump crab imperial, honey dijon roasted red potatoes and green beans, warm rolls and iced tea.
To top it all off, I had chocolate bread pudding with a raspberry ganache. It was so good I ordered another entree to go home for another day.
They post Friday’s menu on Facebook each preceding Tuesday.
My suggestion: Give the Easton VFW a shot. This way you can support our brave and dedicated veterans and enjoy a delicious dinner all at the same time.
The Easton VFW is a private membership club but they are open to the community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evening for this dining experience.
They also open the bar on Thursday evening for finger food, hamburgers, chicken wings, homemade fries and a weekly chef’s special sandwich.
You’ve been WARNED! ... I’ll plan on seeing you there.
BOB PORTER
Easton
