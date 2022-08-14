Letters to the Editor

When we complain about our hospital and local healthcare organizations it backfires. Recently we see Eastern Shore Psychological close its doors. When we say we will go elsewhere it backfires. When you complain you drive workers and people away which drives quality and care away. All businesses need you to function. If you want to complain this is not where you complain and seek vindication for your outburst.

