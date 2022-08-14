When we complain about our hospital and local healthcare organizations it backfires. Recently we see Eastern Shore Psychological close its doors. When we say we will go elsewhere it backfires. When you complain you drive workers and people away which drives quality and care away. All businesses need you to function. If you want to complain this is not where you complain and seek vindication for your outburst.
Go to the hospital or doctors office and say what went wrong and offer ways to improve. Every organization has a way to hear those concerns and address them. Public complaining harms organizations. The world is in a staffing crisis and we still complain instead of empathizing. People and organizations are not perfect. Work to make your community better.
When you are sick guess where they will take you first? The local hospital. Your complaining will lead the hospital to less instead of more. Nurses, doctors, and assistants will all leave and avoid our community and this will have an impact on all of our small businesses because we depend on our healthcare providers. Help the hospital and local healthcare orgs and offer support.
I have had excellent service at the University of Maryland Shore Memorial hospital and Choice One Urgent Care and Choptank. They do well and their staff are caring. Take time to thank them for having to plug holes that are left because of the great resignation.
