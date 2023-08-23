A recent event on the topic of interest rates and the housing supply was reported in the Aug. 17 Star Democrat. I’d like to make the readers aware of a local real estate investment what they would call a “vehicle” which would reduce the supply of townhomes making it more difficult for older people to downsize.
Lately we have become aware of the almost helpless feeling of a community trying to stave off real estate investment greed in the form of mega residential developments of Lakeside and Poplar Hill.
Whereas mega developments involve the purchase and assemblage of parcels of undeveloped land, this vehicle of real estate investment greed involves the purchase and assemblage of existing condominiums to convert them into rental properties. Once the investor has a majority of the units, he controls the decision making by the board incuding raising HOA fees to drive remaining owners who cannot afford them to sell.
The real financial benefit of real estate investment for wealthy individuals comes from the substantial tax write off for depreciation of the property, and many find it useful to park their wealth there regardless the impact on the lives of people involved.
This face of real estate greed has come home to me personally when all the owners of the units at Mallard Ridge in Easton received a letter from a local real estate brokerage indicating that there was a purchaser interested in our units. Attached to the letter was a recent purchase of a Mallard Ridge unit by an investor.
From my point of view there is virtually no townhome in Easton that can match the warmth, community spirit and beautiful green space that is our home at Mallard Ridge. The HOA fees reflect the major involvement of owners and occupiers in the management of Mallard Ridge.
As an older person, I came from St. Michaels to downsize and found Mallard Ridge perfectly located 5 minutes away from the Idlewild Avenue medical offices and the hospital emergency room and thought this would be my forever home.
Many of us who live here are in that age category. I and a growing number of others here have agreed to only work with brokers who pledge to find owner/occupiers.
Two things will happen when we do this. One is we will learn that the price they are representing is not high market at all. And second when there are sales we can continue to welcome other owner/occupiers who share our interest in maintaining our community as is and have the value of neighborliness that comes from having a stake in the community we have created here.
I suggest other condominium communities similarly targeted do likewise.
