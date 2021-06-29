The other day I opened the door to the Caroline County Library only to find a young man, approximately 12-14 years old helping me with the door. I use a cane. I completed my business and as I was walking to the exit this same young man again opened the door. He then walked ahead of me and opened the exterior door. He said “Don’t you have any sons?” “I do. 2 sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.” “Don’t they help you?” he asked. “They do. All the time. But they have jobs and are at work. We taught them responsibility and independence. As I am independent.” He said “But we don’t have to be independent all the time.” My heart melted. I thanked him and thought...WOW! Out of the mouth of babes. His parents sure raised him right. What a gentleman!
MARIANNA BREEDING
Denton
