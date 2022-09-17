The Star published a “news article,” the front page lead, on Thursday Sept 15th purportedly by Mike Sunnucks, “APG National Enterprise Editor.” The article rather ham-handedly tried to sell the idea that parents should put kids in private schools — perhaps charter schools — rather than public schools, so they would be safe. That thing, like much of the Star’s current reporting, belonged on the opinion page.
The article featured a portrait photo (page one) of a woman named Nina Rees. While the Star did not identify her as the author (didn’t identify her at all), surely she provided the bulk of that 2000-word piece, perhaps excepting the first three paragraphs that had a local slant. Those were presumably were authored by Mr. Sunnucks as lead in to a canned “story” that one imagines was pushed out nationally.
She seems a very accomplished person, and no doubt a strong advocate for her point of view. While I am as interested as the next person in a general sense, I’m at an age where school policy is not my issue… others are a lot more knowledgeable on those things.
But what I do care about is straight up reporting. Honest reporting. The Easton Star Democrat (now billed as The Star) seems to have abandoned the field. Norm Harrington (editor, 1947-1964—and civic leader) is spinning in his grave.
The paper's website this very day reports "The Star Democrat in Easton, Md., has been published during the administrations of 43 of the 44 presidents of the United States of America…” And then it somehow turned into the pennysaver, except you have to pay for a subscription.
