On Feb. 16, 2023, I will be joining the Alzheimer’s Association in Annapolis to connect with our legislature about important issues that face individuals in our community.
On Feb. 16, 2023, I will be joining the Alzheimer’s Association in Annapolis to connect with our legislature about important issues that face individuals in our community.
My connection to Alzheimer’s disease began in 2004 when my father slammed his car into a boat on a trailer and pushed it over 30 feet into the Chesapeake Bay, but he had no recollection of the incident.
Over the next four years, I watched him slowly lose his memories, his ability to care for himself, and the hardest of all he forgot me.
Keeping him safe and caring for his physical needs was a full-time job. He repeatedly tried to go back to his childhood home in Washington, DC. He did not understand where or how to use the toilet, so he went wherever he was.
I had caregivers in my home almost around the clock so that I could work and care for my three young children.
In 2006, I licensed my home as an assisted living so that I could balance the cost of caregiving. That was the unlikely beginning of Arcadia Assisted Living, which has grown to locations in Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Anne Arundel counties.
My struggles with my dad are haunting memories, but what terrifies me the most is that I may get Alzheimer’s disease. I can’t bear the thought of this burden on my children. My heart aches at the thought of hurting or forgetting them.
I am attending the advocacy day for the fifth time to be a voice for others. Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their families are overwhelmed with day-to-day survival, and their voices are not heard.
The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Legislative Priorities are to: engage and aid dementia caregivers, fully fund Maryland’s Alzheimer’s State Plan, and help seniors age in place.
I believe helping caregivers needs to be a top priority in the state. Until there is a cure, Maryland’s estimated 242,000 dementia caregivers need help. Roughly 69% of them have chronic health conditions, and 28 percent of them have depression, and 14% of them are in poor physical health. They provide nearly 371,000,000 hours of unpaid care each year and need aid so they can understand how to manage the life of their loved one with dementia. (Facts and figures from the Alzheimer’s Association)
DONNA POOLE
Stevensville
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.