It’s understandable that The Star Democrat uses “canned” news service stories and photographs from distant places, since the paper is staffed with only local reporters and photographers. However, one would think — that as a local newspaper — The Star Democrat would give precedence to featuring, not only local news, but local people in its stories and photographs.
Why then, does The Star Democrat regularly print local news articles accompanied by photos of people from distant places?
For instance, just in the past week, The Star Democrat printed four articles about local news that were accompanied by non-local photos. Three of the articles were datelined Easton and one was datelined Annapolis. The article, “TCPS parents, students frustrated with COVID-19 quarantines” was accompanied by a classroom photo of students from Miami Lakes, Florida — not Talbot County students. Three other articles, dealing with local stories about COVID-19 (delayed surgeries, county COVID cases, and vaccinations) were accompanied by photos of people from Boise, Idaho, Orange, California, and Slovenia. That’s correct — SLOVENIA!
What’s next with The Star Democrat: Articles about the Easton High School football team featuring photos of football players from Texas, Ohio, or Arizona?
As a LOCAL newspaper, why doesn’t The Star Democrat feature photos of LOCAL people to accompany LOCAL news articles? I find it difficult to believe that it’s so difficult for the staff of the Star Democrat to take photos, or access file photos, of LOCAL residents to match the paper’s LOCAL news stories!
Beneath The Star Democrat’s front page banner is printed “Your Community Connection.” Why then, not include OUR community in your photos?
