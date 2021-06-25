I am a resident of Easton, and am concerned about the approval of the 2501-unit Trappe East subdivision. I just read the commentary in today’s Star Democrat titled “Rescind Resolution 281 ‘without prejudice’”. If the writer’s assertions are true, and the developer made changes to its plan for the sewer system after the council’s review, it seems unconscionable to me that the county council would not take a step back and re-address the developer’s plans.
The developer’s last-minute change in the sewage treatment plan, and the council’s reluctance to rescind Resolution 281 and accept Petition 21-01, smacks of cronyism and is unfair to the citizens of Talbot County.
Why not review the developer’s new plan? If the review confirms that the revised plans meet all environmental requirements and will not degrade life in Talbot County, then go ahead and re-instate Resolution 281. No harm, no foul.
However, if the review shows that the changes are detrimental, appropriate action should be taken.
WAYNE WINOKUR
Easton
