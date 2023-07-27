After serving the Town of Easton for 32 years, I am campaigning to fill the current town council president vacancy. This is because several very important issues are imminent beginning with Poplar Hill. I want to be sure critical area growth regulations are followed to protect the Tred Avon from further contamination and the current density, as proposed, is too high.
Also looming is the Maryland Health Club proposal that would harm the quiet Easton Club neighborhood.
After years of delay the hospital is finally moving forward. As mayor, I signed the letter that helped persuade the University of Maryland Medical System to withdraw from its plans to move to Wye Mills.
Concern about Easton’s economy began as soon as I took office. The town was deeply in debt in 2003; however, I was able to turn our financial situation so that we now have an AA+ rating and funds in the bank to support our spending. And the good news is Easton has not had a tax increase since 2007.
Affordable housing is a difficult problem. In 2007, I created the affordable housing commission and a low-cost home repair loan program which met with some success, but we need to achieve more.
Looking ahead, I have a number of other priorities. People have asked me about what will become of the current hospital. One possibility, among many others, is to transition it into a centrally located VA facility that would include a clinic and all of the other support services now across Easton. Another priority is to be sure Easton grows at a carefully managed pace. As mayor, I vetoed the initial plans for what is now Matthewstown Run because that development would overwhelm existing infrastructure.
My history of service also includes 60 years with the Easton Volunteer Fire Department as secretary, treasurer, trustee and firefighter; several years with Kiwanis Club of Easton, including presidency for two years; 59 years with the Easton Elks Lodge; Safety Council of Maryland Board of Directors and past president of the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities. Also enjoyed coaching little league baseball and football for 14 years.
Please support Robert “Bob” Willey to complete the unfinished term for council president on Sept. 12, and thank you for your vote.
