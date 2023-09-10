You just have to go on Google to find an article in Discover Easton about Scott Wagner's sponsorship of events at the Easton Airport and to find that Scott Wagner’s “most
recent real estate project is the development and construction of industrial building in the Easton Technology Center directly across from Easton Airport.”
One could imagine that he may have formed opinions of Bob Willey during the course of that project and apparently from the viciousness of the flyers, very strong negative opinions.
Natalie Jones’ Sept. 8 front page article in the Star Democrat can only find that Scott Wagner is “a former Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate.” At some point you have to wonder about willful blindness.
What I said in my letter to the editor “When Local Media Doesn’t Do Due Diligence” is pertinent.
Is it too much to think that a local paper would investigate the accuracy of statement about financial management? Apparently so in Easton.
The statements of a town employee whose husband is the town engineer about financial management is all we will get when Star Democrat reporters could investigate the truth behind the simple facts of the events.
On top of the Star Democrat’s lack of interest in getting to the truth, it has given us two candidates as helpless victims, just the kind of weak individuals who would be perfect to continue Easton as open season for megadevelopers and gross passivity in dealing with University of Maryland.
Rather than any inquiry at all into the source of the flyers, the Star Democrat prefers the not so subtle inuendo to scapegoat one candidate, Al Silverstein, who will be a vocal candidate representing the town’s interest in controlling development and a forceful negotiator and lobbyist for the town’s health care needs.
The developers and the University of Maryland should be loving this election coverage.
