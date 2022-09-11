What I don’t understand is how people who believe that crime is wrong and should be punished, and who support the police, also support the events of Jan. 6 where police officers were attacked and beaten by an angry mob who broke into the Capitol seeking to overturn the results of the American election.
Immigration should be legal; agreed. It should also be compassionate and rational, and benefit both the immigrant and the receiving country. Such a bipartisan immigration reform bill passed the Senate a decade ago and was poised to pass the house until MAGA Republicans stopped it in its tracks. Why?
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Yes. Then let’s close the tax loopholes and subsidies that funnel billions of taxpayer dollars to wealthy individuals and corporations each year, while ordinary citizens are forced to acquire half a lifetime of debt in order to try to get a college education.
Conservatives advocate less government intrusion in our lives — except when it comes to the most personal and private decision a woman can make? Then suddenly it’s the government’s role to tell a woman what she can and cannot do regarding her reproductive choices? That makes no sense to me.
Health education which teaches children about the range of human sexuality is not enticing anyone to alter their gender. Most LGBTQ individuals know from an early age that they are different from the norms around them. And you know as well as I that the suicide rate among those youth is far, far higher than among their peers. That’s not because there’s anything wrong with them; it’s because they live in a hostile environment where they are isolated, shamed, bullied and worse. These children need to hear loud and clear that they are valued as they are, from an early age. That’s not grooming. It’s letting kids know that they are safe, and creating an environment where all persons are treated with the honor and respect that, as you say, they deserve.
I, too, trust in God. I believe that we are called to make God’s kingdom manifest here on earth through humility, and by treating one another, and all of God’s creation, with love and respect.
