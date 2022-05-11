In this past week, our government has shown me that my personhood is defined by one aspect: that I have a uterus. Should Justice Alito’s leaked ruling on Roe vs. Wade stand in June, the government will determine if how I care for my uterus is legal or not.
Nearly 70% of all Americans regardless of personal identity or political party agree that every person should have autonomy over their own body, and that abortion is an American right. There are only three countries in the world that have rolled back legal access to abortion, while in 89 countries abortions are legal with few legalities for who can receive one.
Yet in the U.S., our rights to the medical care of our own bodies is political. Governor Hogan vetoed legislation expanding abortion procedure access to rural and poverty-restricted communities. One of our Republican gubernatorial candidates, Delegate Daniel Cox, has openly committed to packing Maryland’s courts with antiabortionists. Representative Andy Harris voted against this past fall’s Women’s Health Protection Act, the Senate’s attempt to protect body autonomy from government regulation.
Women, and our allies with uteruses, are not political pawns for any political party, vessels for children or pleasure, or victims. We are fully-functional American adults — a sentence that is both ridiculous to have to write and empowering to read when so many are working deny that truth. We are your favorite artists, bosses, legislators, doctors, professors, soldiers, parents, cashiers and waiters. We are your local bartenders, your children, your farmers, your dry-cleaners and your friends. To have us using our time to write about why we deserve to control our own bodies is a disgusting stain on America and an indignity to our community members.
Shamelessly say the word “abortion” in front of your children and explain it to them the way you teach them any other medical procedure. Look the women you see in public in the eyes and show them with your actions that they are deserving of autonomy and respect. Donate to your local abortion clinic.
Vote and do not be silent. Do not go gently into that good night that asks women to be quiet, to whisper resources to each other, and die from preventable causes. Hold your heads high, get your abortions safely and then tell the government that it’s no one’s business but your own.
