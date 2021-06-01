In your Memorial Day Weekend editorial, your reference to fans returning to NBA and NHL playoffs certainly is a sign of what we all hope will be a return to normalcy. This, of course, won’t happen until the majority of us are vaccinated.
I was disappointed that the paper failed to mention the fans attending the NCAA Lacrosse finals. The women are playing on Sunday at Towson; the men, including The University of Maryland, are playing on Monday in Connecticut. Both seem worthy of a mention.
ANNE C. STALFORT
Easton
