“Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, the Jan. 6 Congressional investigations information, Queen Elizabeth’s death, the sharp rise of inflation, and Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison in prisoner exchange.”
“Russia invading Ukraine, dramatic increases in inflation, Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, Hurricane Ian, and the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
Ken “Radar” Huddleston
D.O.D. Employee
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, the Jan. 6 Congressional investigations information, Queen Elizabeth’s death, the sharp rise of inflation, and Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison in prisoner exchange.”
Kate McCauley
Configuration Management
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Hurricane Ian, Russia invades Ukraine, the Uvalde elementary school shootings, inflation increasing dramatically, and Queen Elizabeth dying.”
Brian Nordquist
Retired Store Manager
Milbank, SD
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Pelosi steps down as Speaker of the House, the rise of inflation, the death of Queen Elizabeth, and Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison in prisoner exchange.”
Tammy Parker
Nurse
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“The dramatic increase in inflation, Russia invading Ukraine, mass shootings escalate nationwide, Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, and Queen Elizabeth dies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.