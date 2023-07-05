Living in a very rural farm area while growing up it seemed we planted, grew and raised almost everything we ate. Harvesting time was exhausting — so much was involved in the process of “from farm to table” and the side roads of canning and freezing. However, we did not produce blueberries or peaches. My mother’s family — the McCabe’s — had blueberry farms and the peach farms were down in southern Worcester County, the Harrison Farms, outside of Newark, Maryland. Therefore designated “picking trips” were scheduled! Of course, the ice water jugs were packed along with a picnic basket full of sandwiches and treats. It always seemed to be the hottest days of summer and we would wear our swimsuits under our clothes. On the way back mom would stop by Mumford’s Landing. outside of Bishopville in the St. Martin’s Neck Road area. As close as we were to the ocean we loved going to this river to have fun. Sometimes we would go crabbing there and easily come home with a bushel, but that is for another column.
First, let’s make some delicious blueberry dishes. For breakfast this morning I had fresh blueberries in my cereal. Yesterday it was fresh blueberries with cottage cheese. Wash your fresh blueberries and freeze for the winter to enjoy. I remember a story my late sister-in-law, Mildred, told me. One extremely hot June day she took her son and daughter to the strawberry fields to pick berries to be made into jelly and to freeze them with sugar. After a hot day of picking, canning, and freezing it was finally done. On Monday, after work she arrives home to find her children not feeling well and a stain of red on the freezer lid. Opening the lid, finding most of the berries eaten, resulted in no more berries of any kind processed unless they were in the jam and jelly form!
BLUEBERRY COBBLER
Wash 3 cups of blueberries and dry them with a paper towel. Combine 2/3 cup sugar with 2 tablespoons tapioca, add 1 cup water and bring to a boil. Boil for one minute. Add the blueberries to this mixture. In a 9 x 13-inch baking pan place the berry mixture. Prepare a topping by mixing together 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder, 3/4 teaspoons salt, and 4 1/2 tablespoons shortening. Mix well and add some milk if needed. Drop by the spoonful on top of berries in a baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 3/4 teaspoons salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 3/4 teaspoons baking soda, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 2 1/4 cup buttermilk, 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, 4 tablespoons melted butter plus more for serving, 2 large eggs, 2 cup fresh blueberries, plus more for serving. Your favorite brand of maple syrup. In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder and soda, and sugar together with a fork. In a large mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, vanilla, butter, and eggs until well-mixed. Fold in dry ingredients and blueberries until just incorporated. Do not over-mix .Heat griddle or large non-stick skillet over medium-low heat. Add dab of butter and scoop 1/3 cup of batter on griddle. Cook for two minutes then flip and cook one minute more. Pancakes should be golden brown. Repeat steps for remaining pancakes. Serve with butter, maple syrup, and blueberries.
BLUEBERRY CRUNCH
Crumble together two sticks of butter, with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 cup self-rising flour, and 1/2 cup pecans. Put this mixture in a long baking dish. Do not press down, just drop around the dish. Brown in a 350 degree oven for six minutes or until brown. While baking, stir several times. Then mix together 1/2 cup sugar, one small container whipped cream, and pour on top of the cooled crust. In a bowl mix together 8 ounces soft cream cheese, 2 teaspoons milk and 1 can blueberry pie filling. Add this mixture on top of the entire mixture. Sprinkle some fresh blueberries on top. Keep refrigerated after serving.
BLUEBERRY
COFFEE CAKE
Mix one box of yellow cake mix according to directions on the box, except use a little less water leaving the mixture slightly thick. Pour this onto a greased cookie sheet that has sides. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries over the top of the mixture. If you want to, add a cream cheese filling, dropping teaspoonfuls onto the top into many small spots. Do not spread it with a knife or cover completely with cream cheese as it will automatically while baking. I use whipped cream cheese which is easy to drop. Now make a crumb topping consisting of 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon — mix and sprinkle over the top. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Slightly cool before cutting. Delicious!
Many local cooks, as well as my mom, made the old-fashioned BLUEBERRY BUCKLE. Today I am featuring the late Mrs. Doris Morean’s recipe. Mrs. Morean was a Federalsburg resident and quite a good cook, I was told.
BLUEBERRY BUCKLE
Cream 1/2 cup shortening with 1/2 cup white sugar. Then add one beaten egg and mix well. Combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add this mixture to the creamed mixture alternately with 1/2 cup milk. Pour into a 11 x 7 1/2 x 1/2 inch baking dish. Sprinkle 2 cups of fresh berries on top. Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour, cinnamon, and butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over the berries and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Easy to make and delicious.
CRISPY PEACHES
Place fresh peeled and sliced peaches in the bottom of several custard cups, top each cup with a mixture consisting of 2 beaten eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2 tablespoons softened margarine and 2 cups breadcrumbs. Mix well and spread evenly over the top of each custard cup and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, You can use a small casserole dish or small pie plate.
PEACH PIE
Prepare and bake a 9-inch pie shell or purchase a 9-inch pie shell ready to fill. Combine 1 cup sugar with 3 tablespoons cornstarch and a dash of salt in a medium saucepan. Stir in 1/2 cup water and 3 peaches that have been peeled and mashed. Cook over medium heat , stirring constantly — about 5 minutes or until mixture is smooth and thickened. Cool. In the prebaked pie shell place 4 peaches, peeled and sliced — making the slices really thin. Pour the cooled peach mixture over the fresh peaches in the pastry shell and chill at least 2 hours before serving with whipped cream.
PEACH CRUNCH
I found this recipes, on a small file card, typed on the old fashioned typewriter and stuck in a really old cookbook. I know I have had it for 40 years plus. This peach recipe is delicious and now it joins my collection on the computer.
Place 6 cups peeled and sliced peaches in a 9-inch square baking dish. Combine in a separate bowl 1 cup flour, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mix in 1 beaten egg and 1/2 cup melted butter. Mix well and pour over the peaches — sprinkle cinnamon on top and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden brown. If desired you can mix together 1/2 cup flour and 1/2 cup sugar and sprinkle on the top which will thicken the peaches.
An old family favorite is peach cobbler. My mom made this mouth-watering recipe many times.
PEACH COBBLER
Peel and slice enough fresh peaches to equal 4 cups. In a 2-quart baking dish melt enough butter to equal 1/2 cup. Mix 3/4 cup flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 3/4 cup milk. Mix well. Place batter in a baking dish and then peach slices over the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
FRESH PEACH
ICE CREAM
Peel enough fresh peaches to equal 4 cups — chop into pieces. Place two cups of the chopped peaches in a blender with 1 cup whole white milk and 1/2 cup sugar and blend well. In a mixing bowl beat 2 cups heavy whipping cream and beat on high speed with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add two 14 ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Using a spoon stir in 1 quart half and half milk, the peach puree, 2 cups chopped peaches and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Pour the ice cream mixture into a 4 to 6 quart canister of the ice cream freezer. Add milk if necessary to fill the canister to the freezer line. Freeze according to the ice cream freezer directions. Enjoy!
