Cobbler

Living in a very rural farm area while growing up it seemed we planted, grew and raised almost everything we ate. Harvesting time was exhausting — so much was involved in the process of “from farm to table” and the side roads of canning and freezing. However, we did not produce blueberries or peaches. My mother’s family — the McCabe’s — had blueberry farms and the peach farms were down in southern Worcester County, the Harrison Farms, outside of Newark, Maryland. Therefore designated “picking trips” were scheduled! Of course, the ice water jugs were packed along with a picnic basket full of sandwiches and treats. It always seemed to be the hottest days of summer and we would wear our swimsuits under our clothes. On the way back mom would stop by Mumford’s Landing. outside of Bishopville in the St. Martin’s Neck Road area. As close as we were to the ocean we loved going to this river to have fun. Sometimes we would go crabbing there and easily come home with a bushel, but that is for another column.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.