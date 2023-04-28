Author Charles Jolly of Galena is a self-proclaimed baptized Catholic, former altar boy and a graduate of Holy Cross College. A product of the Jesuit ratio studiorum, he is versed in Christian theology and philosophy. He is also a graduate of George Washington University Law School, with more than 50 years of experience in FDA practice. And served as general counsel to two publicly-traded pharmaceutical companies.
You have undoubtedly seen or read news stories about Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, who issued an injunction against further distribution of the FDA approved drug Mifepristone, in response to a lawsuit filed by the ‘Right to Life’ movement. This is a complex and important issue which requires a thoughtful analysis which should go beyond a partisan response.
In private practice, it was my privilege to represent dozens more public and privately held pharmaceutical companies, world wide. None of whom sold or offered an abortion inducing drug, at least, not on my watch. I simply do not have a dog in that hunt.
I make no bones about the fact that I have been politically active. I ran (unsuccessfully) for national office in Tennessee in the late 1990’s. I ran a Washington office for a Fortune 500 company where I worked with elected officials on both sides of the aisle. During my career I had working relationships with people like Al Gore Jr., Gerald Ford, Howard Baker and others.
With that background, let me offer some observations. The U.S. FDA is the finest institution of its kind in the world. It is easily the global gold standard for quality of drug regulation and approval. This is true because the agency has been essentially apolitical, resisting the skirmishes that mar and hinder other federal agencies.
The FDA’s new drug approval process is rigorous, but well-understood by the regulated industry. It is expensive, to be sure. But having well-understood parameters of risk and expense allows new drug development to go forward with some commercial confidence in any number of areas.
The ruling of Judge Kacsmaryk is unprecedented. The basic FDA statute was passed in 1938. In 85 years there has never been a similar ruling. Mifepristone has been approved and on the market for two decades. By almost any measure, it is used safely and effectively by the medical establishment and their individual patients alike. Indeed, there are several commonly used drugs, including Viagra, whose risk profile is substantially higher.
The Right to Life movement apparently seeks to make prohibition of abortion a national, rather than a state decision. I certainly acknowledge the right of the voters of Texas, for example, to make abortion illegal, if that is truly their choice. And I understand the fervor and emotion that proponents of ‘Right to Life’ feel. I challenge the notion that the ‘Right to Life” minority has the authority to impose their views on the majority of Americans who feel differently.
The view that early pregnancy abortion is illegal arises out of pre-reformation doctrine of the Church that the soul is infused in the body at the moment of conception. All mankind does not accept this position. There are religions which have different perspectives. Contrary to the opinion of some, we are NOT a Christian nation. Nor are we a Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or Hindu nation. Different religions have differing views on the suitability of abortion to address difficult issues.
This country was founded on the principle of complete religious freedom and nothing less. By imposing pre-reformation Christian doctrine, we would be improperly imposing a Christian religious principle on the whole population, and, therefore, improperly establishing and imposing the requirements of a specific religion as part of a ‘state religion’. I understand that there are those who believe that this country should identify itself as a ‘Christian Nation’. I understand that position, but would respectfully suggest that such a position is inherently and patently unconstitutional.
Abortion is a difficult concept to cope with in the best of circumstances. But the circumstances are often not the best. There are circumstances where the fetus may not be viable or the mother’s life is at risk, and sometimes both. Rape and incest are other heart-wrenching circumstances where abortion is considered. If any of these circumstances are in play the pregnant woman and her doctor are absolutely entitled to the use of a drug like Mifepristone as the safest possible solution.
What Judge Kacsmaryk’s order does is to disregard the FDA’s approval, not because there is a flaw in the administrative process, but because he disagrees with the conclusions of the physicians, pharmacologists and other experts both inside and outside the FDA. Judge Kacsmaryk simply has neither the credentials nor the authority to do so.
I would further call out U.S. Representative Andy Harris to speak to this issue. As a former practicing physician he should have some awareness of the quality of FDA’s drug approval process. Where is his voice in denouncing this attack on the best drug regulatory system in the world? I understand that as a Republican he is likely to feel obligated to support the ‘Right to Life’ movement, but at what cost?
To my friends who register to vote as Republican, I would point out that the pharmaceutical industry has been historically a source of financial support. I observed this as a Washington rep and have full confidence that this remains the case, up to now. You should not expect that support to continue if the Republican party undermines what is and has been the finest drug regulatory system in the world.
Finally, to those cynics who might feel that I am pandering to the pharmaceutical industry, know this: I am retired! Not looking for clients or business or currying favor. This is a subject I know something about and I am just trying to help get it right!
