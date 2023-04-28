Author Charles Jolly of Galena is a self-proclaimed baptized Catholic, former altar boy and a graduate of Holy Cross College. A product of the Jesuit ratio studiorum, he is versed in Christian theology and philosophy. He is also a graduate of George Washington University Law School, with more than 50 years of experience in FDA practice. And served as general counsel to two publicly-traded pharmaceutical companies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.