The following letter was submitted to local media as well as the administrators of North Caroline High school.
As a parent of a senior this year, who will need summer school, I find the actions of the administration reprehensible. The students of the last two years, have struggled in ways that you cannot even dream of. Of course, the world has struggled and suffered. Not like these kids though. They are children on the verge of being adults. They are dealing with all the natural things that come with that and the unnatural circumstances of the last 14 months.
I sat in on the senior Zoom meeting on 05/19/2021. I heard it announced in this meeting that 140+ students currently have E's. Then I heard that seniors that need summer school, a little extra time, a little extra help, are removed from all graduation AND senior activities. No senior picnic, no senior lunch, or even group senior picture. Regardless, of the graduation ceremony itself, these kids, these children are still seniors. Excluding them from these activities, will not only affect them, but their classmates that are present as well. They will look back at these events, and be missing the memories of their friends being there. It's also opening the door to even further bullying. Do you not think these kids who are unwelcome will be bullied for it? I supposed that's of no concern to you, since the rampant bullying that takes place in this district, is not and never has been dealt with.
These kids are not going to be given any of these celebrations or events for finishing via summer school. They are in essence being removed. They are now unwelcome.
Sure, many of them, my child included, made choices that lead to graduating late. Yes, they absolutely need to be help accountable for their actions. Yet their accomplishments, their existence as a part of the class of 2021 should not be negated.
The choice you, as administrators have made, is demoralizing and cruel. It shows that you do not care about these students. Not as a whole and not as individuals. This was a move purely out of your ability to wield power and control. An educator truly cares about the all around well being of children. These actions show no care for them at all.
By the way - When 140+ students have E's at the end of the school year, this is an indication of the school failing, not the kids.
Signed,
an anonymous Caroline County resident and "proud" parent of a 2021 senior
