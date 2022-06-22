The schools are closed, buses are parked, the shoes are off, and the summer clothes are on! Children are excited and parents are rearranging schedules — and the grocery list is growing.
Summer day camps and programs are a great help because after the first couple of summer vacation you start hearing “I’m bored.” Well ,let me tell you, after growing up on a farm, I never said those words! Just when you thought the chores were done then here come three or four more. Something always needed to be raked, hoed, picked, stacked, washed out, cut or finished!
My first job at age 16 at the Mann’s Potato Chip Factory was great — most of the afternoon workers were teenagers like myself and we had fun. I probably did not eat chips for two to three years after that job! By the way, my job was to seal the bags and occasionally weigh the bags before sealing. What an experience! The next couple of summers I worked as a desk clerk in a popular Ocean City motel, the Oceanic. One comment on that job — at least the chips could not complain!
When the schools are closed, the kids soon get bored not seeing their friends and the grandparents are exhausted — it is time to explore other options. Vacation Bible School, summer camps, camps held by the school system and Parks and Recreation help to wipe out boredom. Assigning chores at home and, when completed, a swimming trip to the local pool or a water hose fight in the backyard. My mom would take us clamming and crabbing at least once a week — if the chores were done! We would eat our lunch outside, slice that big homegrown watermelon and have water hose fights! These activities did not just happen in the country, but our town friends did the same.
Enjoy these childhood activities and as an adult go back in time and revisit your memories of these fun days of summer vacations.
Let’s make some fun food that kids like such as watermelon chunks, assortments of chips with dips, Chex mix. You can mix cheese sticks, soft pretzels with cinnamon sugar, pigs in a blanket, and different kinds of pizza. Fruit pizza is always a favorite with the entire family.
I used to make snow cones by crushing ice, placing it in a plastic cup and pouring Kool Aid over it and eating with a spoon. Most kids wanted a variety of flavors in their cup.
Lunch-on-a-stick is fun also. Use skewers and alternate chunks of cheese, pickles, lunch meat, tomatoes cubes and anything else they like and just eat! Fruits and vegetables are great on skewers also.
Cups of macaroni and cheese with a variety of veggies and meats are great also. Let’s do some simple summer recipes!
AIR FRYER PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICHES
Yes, it is true — it can be done and the sandwiches are crunchy and delicious! Using any kind of sliced bread, spread with your favorite jelly and peanut butter and place in the air fryer. Set the temperature to 400 degrees, cook for 4 minutes — 2 minutes on one side, then flip over and cook 2 minutes on the other side. ENJOY!
CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICHES
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter, 2 tablespoons honey, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 2 tablespoons miniature semisweet chocolate chips, 4 slices whole wheat bread, 1 medium banana, thinly sliced.
Mix peanut butter, honey and cinnamon; stir in chocolate chips. Spread over bread. Layer two bread slices with banana slices; top with remaining bread.
If desired, cut into shapes using cookie cutters.
OYSTER SNACKERS
3/4 cup canola oil, 1-1/2 teaspoons dill weed, 1 envelope (1 ounce) ranch salad dressing mix, 2 packages (10 ounces each) oyster crackers.
In a small bowl, whisk the oil, dill and salad dressing mix. Place the crackers in a large bowl; pour dressing mixture over crackers and toss gently to coat. Allow to stand at least 1 hour before serving.
PBJ-KABOBS
2 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, 1 cup seedless red or green grapes, 1 small banana, sliced, 4 wooden skewers (5 to 6 inches). Cut sandwiches into 1-in. squares. Alternately thread grapes, sandwich squares and banana slices onto each skewer. Serve carefully if children are under the age of 6.
FLYING SAUCERS
1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 8 pita pocket halves, 8 lettuce leaves, 16 thin slices bologna, 8 thin slices fully cooked ham, 16 thin slices tomato.
Combine the mayonnaise and mustard; spread about 1 tablespoon into each pita half. Stuff each with one lettuce leaf, two slices of bologna, one slice of ham and two slices of tomato.
CRUNCHY GRANOLA STICKS
1 package (12 ounces) dark chocolate chips, 24 pretzel rods, 1 cup granola without raisins. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips in a 2-cup glass measuring cup; stir until smooth. Pour into 1 side of a large shallow dish. Roll each pretzel halfway into chocolate. Allow excess coating to drip off, then sprinkle pretzels with granola. Place on waxed paper until set. Store in an airtight container.
TEXAS TUMBLEWEEDS
1 cup butterscotch chips, 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 1 can (9 ounces) potato sticks (about 6 cups). In a large microwave-safe bowl in a microwave or in a large metal bowl over simmering water, melt butterscotch chips and peanut butter; stir until smooth. Gently stir in potato sticks. Drop mixture by rounded tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate 10-15 minutes or until set.
CHOCOLATE POTATO CHIPS
3 cups regular or kettle-cooked potato chips, 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, 1 teaspoon shortening. Arrange potato chips in a single layer on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over chips. Refrigerate 5 minutes or until set.
GARLIC TOAST PIZZA
1 package (11-1/4 ounces) frozen garlic Texas toast, 1/2 cup pizza sauce,1 package (3-1/2 ounces) sliced regular or turkey pepperoni, 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Preheat the oven to 425°. Place Texas toast in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake for 5 minutes. Spread toast with pizza sauce; top with pepperoni and cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted, 4-5 minutes longer. You can also use crumbled up sausage in place of pepperonis or a good variety of other toppings.
STRAWBERRY TACOS
1/3 cup cream cheese, softened, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon,1/3 cup vanilla yogurt, 1-3/4 cups quartered fresh strawberries, 2 tablespoons butter flour tortillas (6 inches). In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon butter over medium-low heat. Add 1 tortilla, cook each side until light golden, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas. Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon; slowly mix in yogurt until blended. Spread tortillas with cream cheese mixture; top with strawberries.
ICEBOX WHIPPED SANDWICHES
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix, 2 cups cold 2% milk, 2 cups whipped topping, 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, 24 whole graham crackers, halved. Mix pudding and milk according to package directions; refrigerate until set. Fold in whipped topping and chocolate chips. Place 24 graham cracker halves on a baking sheet; top each with about 3 tablespoons filling. Place another graham cracker half on top. Wrap individually in plastic; freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Serve sandwiches frozen.
HOT DOG ROLL UPS
8 hot dogs, 1 block (4 ounces) cheddar cheese, cut into 8 strips, 2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled, 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls. Cut a lengthwise slit in each hot dog; fill with a strip of cheese and about 1/2 teaspoon bacon. Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles. Place a hot dog on the wide end of each triangle; roll toward the point. Place cheese side up on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Summer foods are the easy part of the break from school, but keeping the kids occupied is another challenge, so I have some ideas from my past experience.
1. Making cookies is great any time of the year.
2. Make cards for the nursing homes, family and soldiers.
3. Play in the backyard with a water hose with the kids.
4. Walk, bike around the neighborhood.
5. Attend summer camps and Bible schools.
6. Start a very large puzzle and leave it set up until completed.
7. Clean out a room full of stored items and have a yard sale.
8. Pack a lunch and go to the zoo, the beach or just outside.
9. Go to a you-pick field for veggies, berries or watermelon.
10. Have the kids write on a slip of paper ideas of what they would like to do and pull one or more weekly.
11. Have a day called “on your own doing what you want.”
12. Enjoy summer and stay stress free!
