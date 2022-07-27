“Country Gardens” are not just on the farm in today’s world. Gardens can be wherever potting soil or dirt is located. My family had a large garden located behind the outside storage buildings and close to a source of water and remains there today in the same place.
Taking a walk in the countryside I discovered gardens everywhere — what a beautiful sight — fresh plants bearing vegetables and fruits. In small towns, I discovered the backyard marked-off plot for growing some vegetables that was maintained by the retired folks and their grandchildren. Driving out further in the country, there were the “pride and joy” gardens of the generations of gardeners! Pulling in the developments with decks attached, I was so amazed at the planters filled with vegetables growing very hearty. As a matter of fact, my daughter-in-law has a nice looking set up on the back deck with a raised planter. She has cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, beef steak tomatoes and eggplants.
She shared a slice of her fresh picked beefsteak tomato. It was delicious and exactly like the ones grown in a one-acre country garden. Looking out at the raised planter, the whole back deck was green and vines flowing everywhere with blossoms! Not only are these planters or planting boxes great for growing fresh vegetables but a growing experience for the young children of the house.
One backyard home that converted a portion of their lawn into a garden just flooded my heart with memories. There on the green bean row was a set of toy tractors, wagons, small farm animals and a pile of green beans loaded on a little wagon! The dad laughed and said “I also find stuff like this when I do the rototilling!” The garden also becomes a new place full of adventures for little kids. Reminded me of the old family farm back home as my brothers would do the same!
Researching further I found abandoned small parcels of land in town owned by folks who did not want to bother with upkeep but agreed to let folks turn it into public gardening plots. The town was happy as well as the neighbors and the folks who wanted to garden but lived on the second and third floors of apartment buildings. The garden plot was called “Thankful Gardens.” Everyone who wanted to grow food contributed plants, seeds and garden tools. After doing this column I was given a vegetable planter for my deck, so off I go to get some mulch and plants.
HEIRLOOM
TOMATO PIE
1 1/4 pounds heirloom tomatoes (about 4 medium), cut into 1/4-inch slices, 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided, 1 1/2 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup cold butter, cubed, 1 to 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream, 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled, 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened, 1/2 cup loosely packed basil leaves, thinly sliced, 2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper. Preheat the oven to 350°.
Place tomato slices in a single layer on paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 45 minutes. Pat dry.
Meanwhile, place cheese, flour and remaining salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add butter; pulse until butter is the size of peas. While pulsing, add just enough cream to form moist crumbs.
Press dough onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom. Gently press bacon into dough.
Bake for 20-22 minutes or until light brown. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, herbs and garlic powder until blended. Spread over crust. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with pepper. Bake 35-40 minutes longer or until edges are golden brown and tomatoes are softened. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.
SAUTEED SQUASH WITH TOMATOES AND ONIONS
2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 medium onion, finely chopped, 4 medium zucchini, chopped, 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, cook and stir until tender, 2-4 minutes. Add zucchini, cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, salt and pepper, cook and stir until squash is tender, 4-6 minutes longer. Serve.
When the sweet corn comes off, it really comes off! If you have grown you know that when those ears start to split its perfect for freezer sweet corn.
FREEZER SWEET CORN
4 quarts fresh corn (cut from about 20 ears), 1 quart hot water, 2/3 cup sugar, 1/2 cup butter, cubed, 2 teaspoons salt.
In a stockpot, combine all ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to large shallow containers to cool quickly, stirring occasionally. Freeze in airtight containers, allowing headspace for expansion.
GARDEN PICKLES
6 cups sugar, 6 cups white vinegar, 1/4 cup celery seed, 1/4 cup mustard seed, 2 tablespoons canning salt, 10 medium carrots, halved lengthwise and cut into 2-inch pieces, 3 medium cucumbers, sliced, 3 medium sweet red peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 large onions, halved and sliced, 1 bunch green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces.
In a Dutch oven, combine the first five ingredients; bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Meanwhile, place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Pour hot liquid over vegetables, cool. Transfer to jars, if desired and cover tightly. Refrigerate for 6-8 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to one month.
COUNTRY CHOPPED GARDEN SALAD
6 medium tomatoes, 2 medium green peppers, 2 large cucumbers, 2 medium red onions, 1-1/4 cups water, 3/4 cup cider vinegar, 4-1/2 teaspoons sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons mustard seed, 1 1/2 teaspoons celery salt, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Dice the tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and onions; place in a 3-qt. salad bowl. In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.
SQUASH AND
ZUCCHINI AU GRATIN
2 tablespoons butter, 2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices, 2 medium yellow summer squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices, 2 shallots, minced, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper, 4 garlic cloves, minced, 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, 1 cup panko bread crumbs divided, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese divided. Preheat the oven to 450°.
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat, add zucchini, yellow squash and shallots. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook one minute more. Add the cream, cook until thickened, 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in 1/2 cup breadcrumbs and 1/4 cup cheese. Spoon mixture into a greased 11x7-in. or 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining breadcrumbs and cheese. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes.
OVEN DRIED
TOMATOES
8 plum or medium tomatoes, ice water, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup minced fresh basil, 4 garlic cloves, minced, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Preheat the oven to 250°.
Fill a large saucepan two-thirds with water, bring to a boil. Cut a shallow “X” on the bottom of each tomato. Place tomatoes, a few at a time, in boiling water just until skin at the “X” begins to loosen, about 30 seconds. Remove and immediately drop into ice water. Pull off and discard skins.
Cut tomatoes in half lengthwise. Combine tomatoes, oil, basil, garlic, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Transfer tomatoes, cut side up, to a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Roast until tomatoes are soft and slightly shriveled, about 5 hours. Cool completely, then refrigerate.
GARDEN RELISH
7 large cucumbers, shredded, 3 large onions, finely chopped, 3 cups shredded carrots, 2 medium sweet red peppers, finely chopped, 5 tablespoons salt, 5 cups sugar, 3 cups white vinegar, 1 tablespoon celery seed, 1 tablespoon mustard seed.
Toss the first five ingredients; let stand for 3 hours. Drain and squeeze and blot dry with paper towels. In a Dutch oven, mix sugar, vinegar, celery seed and mustard seed; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, five minutes. Add vegetables; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes.
Ladle hot mixture into hot 1-pint jars, leaving 1/2-in. headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight. Place jars into the canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 20 minutes. Remove jars and cool.
There are so many things to do with fresh garden vegetables that it would take forever to get all the recipes out. Whether you grow your own, or use a local produce stand, you won’t be sorry as there is nothing like the taste of “home” grown veggies.
