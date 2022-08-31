Back-to-school lunches

The 2022-2023 school year is beginning this week and next week for the Eastern Shore. Buses are fueled up and clean and shiny for our students. New shoes, new clothes, the latest backpack filled with supplies and that popular lunch box filled with favorite foods! Today I am going to travel back in time with the different generations of “lunch packers and lunch box totes.” What a difference from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s up to the current 2000s. My mom told me that back in her school days, the 1920s, she was lucky to have a cold biscuit leftover from the night before supper. When the ’40s came there could be a cold piece of leftover meat from several days earlier; there were no complaints as everyone had the same. Mom said sometimes she would “sneak out” a couple extra biscuits to give to a couple of kids who had NO food. This was not uncommon during the 1920s and ’30s.

