Easter is Sunday, April 17 this year. Although colored hard-boiled eggs are probably the first Easter food to come to your mind, other than foods tied to the Easter traditional meals — in the United States ham is the traditional dinner meat. In the early days there was no refrigeration and the fresh pork that was not eaten during the winter months became the meat for Easter. In order to keep meats from spoiling, the curing was a lengthy process that took place through the winter, making hams a popular meat for the Easter dinner table. My parents grew up processing the hams this way and when they married and had their own farm, with refrigeration, they continued curing their hams. We had a small building called the smokehouse where meat hung on hooks and were smoked and cured.
Ham can be simply baked or with a tasty glaze. Two favorite recipes shared with me throughout the years include fruit.
HOLIDAY HAM WITH PINEAPPLE. Place one whole bone-in fully cooked ham, about 12 to 14 pounds, spiral cut in a roasting pan. Slowly pour two cans, 6 ounces each, pineapple juice over the ham so it runs between the slices. Spoon one 20 oz. can of crushed undrained pineapple over the ham. Sprinkle 20 to 30 whole cloves over the ham. Sprinkle with 2 cups packed brown sugar, Add 1/4 cup golden raisins to the pan juices. Remove cloves now, cover the pan and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Enjoy.
HAM WITH PEACH GLAZE. Place one bone-in fully cooked ham on a rack in a roaster. Place two 8 ounce cans of sliced pineapple on top of ham and score the ham with whole cloves, making sure you push the cloves in tightly to hold the pineapple slices. Add maraschino cherries with stems. Secure cherries with toothpicks. In a small bowl mix combine 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup peach nectar, 3 tablespoons cider vinegar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. Mix well and spoon half of the mixture over the ham. Cover ham and bake at 350 degrees for two hours. Uncover the ham and bake 20 more minutes longer and at this point baste ham with remaining glaze.
OLD FASHIONED HAM WITH BROWN SUGAR AND MUSTARD GLAZE. This is a long-time favorite and so easy to make. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Place one 10-pound smoked ham in a large roasting pan. Pour 1 cup unsweetened apple juice. Cover ham completely with parchment paper then cover ham and roasting pan completely with heavy duty foil — sealing edges tightly. Bake ham for about 3 hours 45 minutes. Remove ham from oven and increase oven temperature to 375 degrees. Remove foil and parchment paper from ham and drain and discard juices from the roasting pan. Cut off the rind and all of except 1/4-inch-thick layer of fat from the ham and discard. Using a long sharp knife, score fat in a 1-inch-wide deep diamond pattern. Spread 1/2 cup Dijon mustard evenly over the fat layer of ham. Pat 2/3 cup packed brown sugar over the mustard, pressing firmly. Drizzle 1/4 cup honey over top. Return the ham to the oven and bake for about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving platter and let cool for at least 45 minutes before slicing. Serve warm or room temperature.
Have too much leftover ham? Here is a way you can get another meal out of that Easter Sunday ham. CHEESY SCALLOPED POTATOES & HAM. 2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted, 2 cups sour cream, 2/3 cup butter, melted,1 teaspoon garlic powder,1 teaspoon pepper, 6-1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices, 6 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 2-1/2 pounds),1 package (16 ounces) Velveeta, cubed. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the first five ingredients. Stir in potatoes, ham and cheese. Transfer to two greased 13x9-in. baking dishes. Bake, covered, 1 hour. Uncover and bake until potatoes are tender, 45-55 minutes longer.
The Easter season is exciting for the kids since they are out of school and need some projects to do to stay occupied. Dyeing hard boiled eggs and decorating with stickers and markers are fun. Making flowers from tissue paper is also fun and drawing them on colored paper, cutting them out and sticking on popsicle sticks to decorate the dinner table. Maybe put a name on each flower for the dinner guest. My favorite project with the grandchildren is to make cards from colored or white sheets of paper, decorate, write a message and send to our troops overseas, our local police and first responders, the nursing homes and those shut-ins that would love a homemade card. Just a small piece of paper with a drawing can make someone’s day and put a smile on their face.
Another Easter tradition is making homemade Easter eggs. For many years I made the chocolate dipped peanut butter eggs. I would put names on them using frosting and decorate with bunnies and flowers. Make some Easter eggs and memories this year with your children and grandchildren.
PEANUT BUTTER EASTER EGGS. One 16-ounce package confectioners’ sugar,1 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup butter,1 tablespoon milk, 8 (1 ounce) squares semi-sweet chocolate, 1 tablespoon shortening. In a mixing bowl combine confectioners’ sugar, peanut butter, milk and butter. Blend well. Shape mixture into a bunch of small eggs. Freeze eggs for about an hour. While the eggs are freezing, cut semi-sweet chocolate into small pieces and place on top of a double boiler with the shortening. Melt over medium heat, stirring frequently until smooth. Stick a long-tined fork into top of each peanut butter egg, dip it in melted chocolate to cover them and then drain on waxed paper. When the eggs are cooled and set, decorate them to your desire.
CHOCOLATE COVERED EGGS. This is a great recipe that you can add different ingredients to that will make four different kinds of eggs — all yummy. You’ll need 1/2 cup softened butter,1 teaspoon vanilla extract, one 8-ounce package softened cream cheese, 2 1/2 pounds confectioners’ sugar,1 cup flaked coconut, 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup creamy peanut butter, 2 cups semisweet chocolate pieces,1 tablespoon shortening. In a large bowl mix together the butter, vanilla, and cream cheese. Stir in the confectioners’ sugar to make a workable dough — for best results use your hands. Divide the dough into four parts. Leave one of the parts plain. To the second part mix in the peanut butter. Mix the coconut into the third part and the cocoa powder into the last part. Roll each type of dough into egg shapes and place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate until hard — at least an hour. Mel the chocolate chips in a heat proof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until smooth. If the chocolate seems to be too thick for coating, stir in a teaspoon of shortening until it thins to your desired consistency. Dip the chilled eggs in the chocolate and return to the waxed paper lined cookie sheet to set. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to harden. Then decorate as you wish.
Back next week for part two of Easter dinner and treats!
