“1. Concentrate our/my husband’s and my personal business — sandblasting, making it more of a priority. 2. Practice better personal health habits; eating better, taking care of myself 3. Helping my kids be less stressed out.”
“1. Learn to make my great grandmother’s coconut cake to enter into the Queen Anne’s County Fair. 2. Get my driver’s license. 3. Do well in my A.P. Government class, enough to pass the A.P. Govt test.”
“1. Concentrate our/my husband’s and my personal business — sandblasting, making it more of a priority. 2. Practice better personal health habits; eating better, taking care of myself 3. Helping my kids be less stressed out.”
Dana Fenex
Office Manager
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“1. Take care of my sister’s and mother’s health better. 2. Buy a new motorcycle. 3. Walk a lot each
month for my personal health.”
David Marinik
Bartender
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“1. Vacation more, once COVID lets up. 2. Fish more. 3. Pay off
debt.”
Hamilton Parlett
Goldsmith
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“For me, it’s to take care of my health. If you’ve got good health,
you’ve got everything!”
Dennis Stephens
Aircraft Mechanic
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“1. Learn to make my great grandmother’s coconut cake to enter into the Queen Anne’s County Fair. 2. Get my driver’s license. 3. Do well in my A.P. Government class, enough to pass the A.P. Govt test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.