BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are bringing live music back to Camden Yards via a summer concert series.
The Birdland Summer Music Series marks the return of live music entertainment to downtown Baltimore with COVID orders and restrictions eased.
On Saturday, July 24, the Orioles will welcome Grammy-winning artist Diplo — following the home game against the Washington Nationals.
On Thursday, September 16, country singer Carter Faith will open for Grammy-nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers after the 5:05 p.m. game against the New York Yankees.
Both postgame concerts are included with purchase of a game ticket for that respective date and will be open to all fans in attendance. Special on-field passes are also available for purchase for those that wish to be closer to the action.
Fans will have the opportunity to share their love of music by making a voluntary donation to benefit Baltimore arts and music education groups at the time of their ticket purchase.
The Orioles will match up to $10,000 in fan donations, with all proceeds benefiting the Orioles Charitable Foundation’s Athletes and Artists Play for Kids Educational Scholarship Fund. Since establishing the Athletes and Artists fund in 2015, more than $400,000 has benefited Girls, Inc., Baltimore School for the Arts, Jubilee Arts, the YMCA, and other charitable organizations in Baltimore, Sarasota, and Nashville.
More information can be found at Orioles.com.
