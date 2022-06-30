OXFORD — Oxford town commissioners met Tuesday evening to address the problem of speeding in the town and the need for crosswalks. Commissioner Jimmy Jaramillo said speeding is a major issue. “I would say the most important part of the meeting today would definitely be addressing the speeding that’s going on in town. Hopefully we can get the speed camera legislation passed. We have put it up three times and they have all been unsuccessful so I’m hoping this fourth time we will get it passed.”
Commissioners are also looking at adding safety crosswalks at key foot traffic areas by the park and crossroads by the ferry. Oxford Chief of Police Patrick Maxwell said speeding is a problem and that he has been issuing several tickets. Maxwell said he is also issuing many parking citations near the beach, and having to confront beachgoers who are trying to have cook outs on the beach — which is illegal.
In looking at issues with the town’s public works, Supervisor Matthew Ozman reported that there was a sinkhole in town, located in the Pope’s Tavern parking lot. It was due to a stormwater drain with a 4-inch hole that needed to be repaired. There are emergency cones and plywood over the sinkhole until the repairs are complete.
In reviewing recent fire and rescue activity, the fire chief reported that there were 12 calls during the week with one serious field fire and several vehicle collisions on Route 50, and a bicycle accident on Oxford Road.
Next, commissioners discussed the coming holiday weekend. The town will host its Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday, July 3 at dusk. On the 4th, there will be the Kids Bike Parade starting at 10 a.m. Bikes and strollers wishing to be in the parade need to be at the ferry dock just before 10 a.m. to partake in the festivities.
Following the talk about the holiday, commissioners moved to recognize the Oxford Community Center for its importance in the town. It has been a community center since 1982 and before that it was a public school dating back to 1928. With state and donor funding it was renovated in 2012. The center has provided residents with a wide variety of cultural, educational, artistic, recreational and social programs for decades. The center was congratulated on its 40th anniversary.
Newly elected commissioner Tom Costigan was present at the meeting, though he has not been sworn in yet.
“The other thing that was very important was that we welcomed the new commissioner Tom Costigan,” Jaramillo said. “He’ll be sworn in at the next town meeting which is in July.”
Costigan will be given the oath of office and sworn in on July 12, 2022.
Oxford Commissioners meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.