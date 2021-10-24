GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had had five scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line, including back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every time they reached the red zone.
The Packers (6-1) haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Green Bay now enters the toughest stretch of its schedule with games at Arizona on Thursday night and at Kansas City on Nov. 7.
Washington (2-5) has lost three straight.
Rodgers went 27 of 35 for 274 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan.
Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was 25 of 36 for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a game-high 95 yards on 10 carries.
After both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, the game remained tied at 7 until Green Bay took the lead for good with 15 seconds left in the first half on Lazard’s 10-yard reception. Lazard, who entered the day with just 10 catches for 124 yards, had five receptions on that drive.
Green Bay extended the lead early in the third quarter when a turnover set up Rodgers’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Tonyan. The touchdown came three plays after Rashan Gary sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble that Dean Lowry recovered at Washington’s 27.
Washington then wasted numerous chances to get back into the game.
Heinicke ran for an apparent 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Heinicke, who grew up a fan of Brett Favre, even did a Lambeau leap afterward. But the touchdown was overturned after replays showed his knee hit the ground just before his arm crossed the goal line on his dive into the end zone.
On a fourth-and-goal sneak attempt from half a yard away, Heinicke fumbled and couldn’t cross the goal line after he regained possession.
Washington’s next drive ended when Heinicke couldn’t connect with Ricky Seals-Jones on fourth-and-2 from the 3. Heinicke’s third-down pass on that series bounced off the upper body of a diving Terry McLaurin, who had a 40-yard touchdown reception earlier in the game.
On Washington’s next series, Heinicke got the offense to Green Bay’s 12 before Chandon Sullivan intercepted a pass on third-and-8 in the end zone.
DIFFERENT GEAR
The Packers wore throwback uniforms to honor Green Bay’s 1950-53 teams. The uniforms included plain gold helmets, green jerseys and green pants. The jerseys had yellow numbering and stripes on the sleeves and pants.
INJURIES
Washington: CB William Jackson III (knee), OT Sam Cosmi (ankle) and OG Brandon Scherff (knee) missed Sunday’s game. WR Diyami Brown suffered a knee injury in the first half.
Packers: CB Kevin King (shoulder) and OLB Preston Smith (oblique) didn’t play Sunday. It was the first game Smith has missed in his seven-year career.
UP NEXT
Washington: At Denver on Sunday.
Packers: Visit Arizona on Thursday.
Giants 25, Panthers 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive in leading New York over Carolina.
Jones touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants (2-5) hand Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined.
Pettis coincidently threw the slightly overthrown pass on the flea flicker which Jones caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards.
Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53 and 44 yards against his former team as the Giants struggled to score touchdowns with wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) all inactive. Devontae Booker added a 19-yard TD run with under five minutes to play.
New York’s much-maligned defense had its best game of the season, limiting Carolina to 173 yards, forcing a safety on an intentional grounding, and getting an interception from James Bradberry, another former Panther. Rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari had 2 1/2 of New York’s six sacks. Carolina was 2 of 15 on third downs.
The three points and 173 total yards are team lows since coach Matt Rhule took over last year.
The Panthers looked good on the opening series of the game. Former Jet Sam Darnold drove them 46 yards on 13 plays before settling for a 45-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez that hit the upright but went through.
That’s was basically it for the game. Darnold, traded to Carolina in the offseason, was lifted in the fourth quarter after hitting 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards and the pick. PJ Walker finished up.
The Giants, who got their first home victory in four tries in 2021, thought they had a 2-yard TD pass from Jones to Kyle Rudolph in the second quarter. Replay showed the tight end short of the end zone and New York failed on three attempts from inside the 1-yard line.
New York did manage to get two points when Darnold was called for intentional grounding on a pass from the end zone under heavy pressure.
After the ensuing free kick, Jones hit Pettis on a 27-yard slant to set up Gano’s 49-yard field goal for a 5-3 edge that eventually gave New York its first halftime lead.
Falcons 30
Dolphins 28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta the win over Miami.
Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.
Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage caught touchdown passes for the Falcons (3-3). Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, the last of them going to Mack Hollins with 2:27 left for Miami, which has dropped six straight.
Tagovailoa completed 32 of 40 passes and had two interceptions — both of which led to Atlanta scores.
Mike Gesicki, Myles Gaskin and Isaiah Ford had the other touchdown receptions for Miami (1-6).
The Dolphins were down by six early in the fourth quarter when Xavien Howard stripped a catch from Ridley, then corralled the ball on his left hip for an interception as he fell to the turf. That gave Miami the ball on the Atlanta 32 and a chance to reclaim the lead.
But on Miami’s ensuing play, Tagovailoa tried to force the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun made an easy interception and returned the ball 56 yards to the Miami 14. Three plays later, Cordarrelle Patterson ran in from the 3, and the Falcons were up 27-14.
Tagovailoa’s 7-yard pass to Gaskin made it a one-score game again, capping a 90-yard drive. After another Atlanta turnover midway through the fourth, Tagovailoa found Hollins to give the Dolphins the lead.
They just couldn’t hold it.
Tagovailoa — as he has in three of his four starts this season — began on a roll. He was 7 of 8 for 52 yards on Miami’s opening drive, 4 of 4 on third downs and capped the possession with a 10-yard scoring toss to Ford.
Just like that, the Dolphins were up 7-0. That also ended Miami’s first-half highlights. A red-zone interception by Tagovailoa helped Atlanta take a 13-7 lead into the half.
The Falcons went three-and-out on their first possession, then scored on their next four. A three-play, 77-yard drive to open the second half was capped by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Gage that made it 20-7 Atlanta.
INJURIES
Falcons: Ridley was shaken up in the third quarter after getting hit while trying to make a catch over the middle and getting sandwiched between two defenders. S Erik Harris left in the fourth quarter.
Dolphins: LB Jerome Baker (knee) and RB Malcolm Brown (quad) were lost in the first half with injuries. S Jason McCourty (foot) left in the second half.
CLOSE, AGAIN
For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins nearly got a turnover off a botched punt. Michael Palardy’s kick to Atlanta’s Olamide Zaccheaus late in the third quarter on Sunday hit the ground, then squirted toward the Falcons’ returner and came very close to brushing his lower body. Officials ruled the ball did not touch him, just as was the case last week on an eerily similar play in Miami’s loss to Jacksonville.
20 UNANSWERED
Atlanta’s 20 consecutive points — going from down 7-0 to up 20-7 — marked the fifth time in the last six games that Miami gave up at least that many points without scoring.
