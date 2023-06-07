The Preston Town Commissioners ride in Gatsby-like style. They include Commissioner Rich Petroske and resident Charlotte Morris in the back. The antique car owner and driver is resident Danny Morris, and Commissioner Savannah Winston is in the front.
Kinsley Williamson, looking chic, is Little MIss Greensboro for 2022.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The Colonel Richardson High School Marching Band has a vibrant woodwind section that lit up the parade route.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
It would not be a Caroline County parade without a few antique tractors. A guitarist plucks out some melodies.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Left to right are Madison Covey, Rory Griffith and Melanie Covey are all from Preston. They said they were headed to the carnival to get a funnel cake after the parade.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Many first responders roll through downtown Preston as crowds await treats thrown, like Tootsie Rolls and Jolly Ranchers.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The Immanuel Lutheran Church had a shepherd and a girl throwing candy to the masses. They even had a lifesize cut out cardboard Jesus on the back of their float.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The judges watch every participant go by and take notes on their favorites.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
This family watches the parade and all of its colors and sounds and people.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
This parade watcher connects with a big dog as the sirens and excitement roll by.
