BERLIN — Patience. Composure.
Call it what you will, but it may be the best part of Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ lacrosse team’s attack.
The Lions can swooped in from the right, left, or straight down the middle. They can score on isolation plays, connect with an open cutter, or in transition. But only if they have the right shot will they actually fire on goal.
Queen Anne’s showed that discipline again Monday night, as Baillie Pinder scored four goals and Zoe Crawford three en route to a 9-3 victory over Stephen Decatur at Louis H. Taylor Stadium, giving the Lions their second straight Bayside Conference championship.
“They are just very composed,” Queen Anne’s head coach Kesley Fitzgerald said after her team improved to 12-1 via its 11th straight victory. “If you watch younger-level games you see that lack of composure. And when you watch games where it’s a lot of back and forth on offense, the difference with us is they’re so composed. And they have just a lot of individual discipline.”
That was apparent Monday, as the Lions came at Decatur goalie Addison McDaniel from multiple angles, and at times created in-close, one-on-ones chances, only to wait and pull the ball back out.
“This team is really good at looking at the right choices, taking our times, making sure we have the right shot,” Pinder said. “We definitely want to make sure we take the right shot and make everything worth it.”
Queen Anne’s, rallied to defeat Decatur 9-7 on April 14, but didn’t take the lead in that game until a little under 14 minutes remained.
That was not the case Monday, as Pinder scored from close range 6:32 into the first half. Decatur’s Sadie Kauffman missed a chance to tie the game on a breakaway moments later, but with 11:38 left in the opening half scored to create the game’s lone tie.
That deadlock lasted less than a minute, as Pinder curled from behind the net, stopped and flicked a shot past McDaniel for a 2-1 lead Queen Anne’s never surrendered.
“I think this game we came out a lot more fired up and knew that we wanted to put it away in the beginning,” Pinder said. “We came out with a lot of hustle and we knew it was going to be an aggressive game.”
Crawford bumped the lead to 3-1 when she gained possession, circled toward goal and scored with 6:18 to go in the first half.
“I felt more intense out there,” Crawford said. “Of course we were intense that first game, but I felt like we had to prove something. It’s their home turf, we’re coming from afar. It kind of puts us at a disadvantage and we just wanted to come out and show them.”
McDaniel foiled Kaitlyn Horney’s bid to extend Queen Anne’s lead with 1:12 left before halftime. But Olivia Ryan gave the Lions a 4-1 halftime lead on a free-position strike with 20.7 seconds left.
Kayla Brady pulled Decatur (8-4) within 4-2 with just 1:03 elapsed in the second half. But the Seahawks managed to score only once more as Lions goalie Maddie George (four saves) and her defensive cast of Erin Hiner, Sophia Schmidt, Elizabeth Oldfield and Ava Fields held Decatur to their lowest goal total of the season.
“My defense, that’s always been a strong point and I give the credit to (assistant) Rich (Abel), who’s been with this program for 12-plus years,” Fitzgerald said.
Just 1:15 after Brady had pulled Decatur within two, Crawford scored. Queen Anne’s regained possession when George, who caused two turnovers and scooped three ground balls, intercepted a pass to start the Lions’ transition game. Again, Queen Anne’s displayed patience before Pinder scored with 20:14 to go for a 6-2 lead.
“They are looking for the right shot,” Fitzgerald said. “Could a few of them pulled the trigger a little bit sooner? Yes. Absolutely. We will probably need to when we get deeper in the playoffs. But I love how composed they are and how disciplined they are. And I love how they are working off of each other and figuring out things without set plays. They just know the game.
“I think that’s the important part of high school lacrosse, is learning the game, especially with as many as we have going to the next level,” Fitzgerald continued. “They need to know how to work off ball without set-ups that the coaches put it. I’m really proud of their IQ and how they work with each other.”
The Lions continued to work with each other the rest of the game, spreading the ball around the perimeter, hitting cutters, driving on goal, while looking for the right shot.
Kauffman’s goal with 16:47 to go fired up the home crowd, drawing Decatur within 6-3.
But Kaisa Hickson scored with 9:33 remaining, Pinder converted a RJ Ensor pass into a goal with 4:13 to go, before Crawford capped the scoring and her hat trick with 3:22 left.
“(Coach) Kes has told us not to be selfish,” Crawford said. “It’s been since our freshman years. We want to keep that in our heads; we want to keep the ball safe. And taking that patience and only taking shots we know we can get in, that what’s really important. That’s why I think we’re able to pull off these wins. We want to keep the ball safe more than we want to individually get our stats up. That playing as a team and being patient makes us super successful when it comes to playing.”
