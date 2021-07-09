SALISBURY — Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure touring live show will come to the Wicomico Civic Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Tickets go on sale for the live action kids shows in Salisbury on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.
The show is presented by Nickelodeon (home to the popular cartoon show) and VStar Entertainment Group. Paw Patrol Live! is the touring version of the popular kids cartoon.
The Salisbury shows are scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 with three performances scheduled.
Tickets start at $17 and are also available at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org. There are also VIP packages available starting at $110. Those feature meet and greet events with Paw Patrol characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.