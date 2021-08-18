PRESTON — Peach cobbler, thick-cut scrapple sandwiches, peach milkshakes and good old peach pie were all tickling taste buds at the 19th annual Peach Festival that took place on Saturday, Aug. 14. There were crates and crates of ripe peaches on sale by the quart, the half peck or the peck. A sweet summer smell wafted through the hall.
The Preston Volunteer Fire Company offered its large air-conditioned space and industrial commercial kitchen to an array of vendors and customers. The event was hosted by the Bethesda United Methodist Church. Nearly 800 people attended the festival.
Pastor Paul Lewis said, “The money will go to the general fund to help defray the cost of repairs on the new steeple (which was struck by lightning), the renovation of the parsonage and the new A/V system installed both in the sanctuary and the fellowship hall.”
He said, “As a pastor it warmed my heart to see so many folks in the community coming together again after quite a long hiatus. Folks did not eat and run, but stayed and talked and shopped and sat and talked some more with old friends they had not seen for quite some time.”
There were 40 volunteers helping to keep the event on track. Everyone was happily working together like an efficient hive of bees. There were teenagers making milkshakes, and Tom Cheezum, a music teacher, was manning the short order grill. A friendly older lady greeted people at the door next to the sponsors list.
Lewis served as the high energy master of ceremonies. He was buzzing around making sure his flock was happy and on task.
They had soft crab sandwiches for $11 and scrapple with cheese for $3.25. One could also get something sweet like a peach cobbler with ice cream for $4.50. Even though it was morning, a lot of people were opting for the peach centric option — with ice cream. A quart of peaches was $5. A peck was $18.
There were lots of vendors to stroll by while eating ice cream. One was Daddy’s Dolls, which sells lifelike dolls made of latex. The dolls are painstakingly created by Erin Hottle. She sells them for several hundred dollars a piece. Her card says that she specializes in reborn babies. They come in multiracial possibilities and their features are enhanced by custom hand painting. Even their knuckles are painted at articulation points. She said she spends 40-60 hours painting each baby.
Many sponsors of the festival helped defray the costs. Some of these were Ashley Insurance, Willow Construction, Nagel Farm Service, Pepsi Bottling Ventures and Provident State Bank.
So whether you were looking for jewelry, crafts, peaches, fancy fake nails by Color Street or dog treats, the Peach Festival had it all. Perhaps the best part was seeing other people from the community.
