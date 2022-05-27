Note: I received this box free of charge from Perdue Farms. I am not being paid directly by Perdue Farms to review these products and my thoughts and opinions stated below are my own.
Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned food and agriculture business that has been producing quality foods for over 100 years. The company prides itself on raising animals thoughtfully on 100% vegetarian diets with no hormones or antibiotics.
While Perdue Farms is best known for tender, juicy and delicious chicken, its brands work with small family farmers and ranchers across the country to produce premium beef, pork and lamb products as well.
The Meal Delivery Market
In 2019, Perdue Farms got into the meat delivery game, shipping premium proteins directly to your doorstep via online order. The e-tailer started with staples like chicken, beef, pork and lamb and then added appetizers, sides and even desserts to create a complete meal ready to order with a simple click of your mouse. Most recently, seafood was added to the menu, with tantalizing options like salmon and jumbo shrimp available for convenient home delivery.
Perdue Farms' online interface is easy to navigate, with simple on-screen instructions that allow you to pick the kind of products you'd like, and order online without any subscription or sign-up required. This means you can sample without the worry or hassle of being charged for additional products at a later date.
Perdue Farms sent us a meal sampler box to taste and here's what it had inside:
The Food
With that all out of the way, it's time to discuss the juicy details...
Being Perdue Farms' bread and butter, the poultry in our order did not disappoint. We received two packs of diced chicken breasts; for the first batch we simply seasoned and pan-fried the chicken, and then served with the included twice baked potatoes and the green beans almondine. For the second, we breaded and fried the chicken and served it with the included white cheddar mac and cheese and some store-bought broccoli.
Both dinners turned out excellent, with the chicken being flavorful and juicy. I will detail more information about the sides below, but suffice it to say both meals were quick and easy to prepare, the importance of which cannot be overstated by this pair of working parents. By ordering from Perdue Farms, you'll skip a trip to the grocery store and spend less time in the kitchen.
A quick side note: As someone familiar with trimming meats, I was impressed by the quality of the diced cuts we were sent. The chicken was not stringy and had no signs of gristle.
Rating: 9/10
Perdue Farms really surprised me with its seafood game. The Jumbo Shrimp lived up to its name and offered plump sections that boasted great flavor and texture. Each bite was clean and juicy, a healthy portion, with great shrimp flavor and none of the rubberiness that often results from cooking frozen seafood.
We served ours on top of a bed of spicy Cajun-style rice, with tomatoes, peas, and onions scattered in. The whole meal came together in a cast iron pan and was fairly simple to execute, with the shrimp cooking up to perfection in less than 10 minutes. This quick yet delicious one-pot meal is sure to become part of our weeknight repertoire.
Rating: 9/10
As a seafood lover who’s picky about fish, I have to say that the Salmon Filets won me over on the first bite. They had a bold salmon flavor, but without any overbearing fishy overtones. Our filets cooked up nicely in the oven with some lemon, butter, and garlic to complement the entrée.
The filets had a warm, pink color, and while being thick and hearty, were still easy enough to cut through with a fork. This may be a point of contention for some, but our filets came without the skin attached. Some purists may see this as a drawback, but we did not notice any lack of flavor in the finished product. Overall, these salmon filets were very good, and would fare well against anything you may find at the supermarket. We look forward to trying this sushi-grade fish again — an opportunity to level up our cooking skills.
Rating: 8/10
Both my wife and I were seriously impressed with the twice baked potatoes. They were very easy to prepare (just remove from packaging and place in the oven), and had a delicious flavor that rivals that of scratch made.
The beautifully scalloped tops, sprinkled with salty seasoning and bacon bits, crisp up nicely in the oven for not only an attractive presentation, but also some added crunch and flavor in each bite. Our only complaint? More bacon bits, please!
Rating: 9/10
The green beans were maybe the least exciting part of the delivery, but far from disappointing. This healthy side had a fresh crispness, and as someone who gets hung up on food texture, I am pleased to report that the beans were de-stringed and had a nice consistent bite.
The almond topping added visual flair and a nice crunchy layer to the already delicious beans. While not necessarily exciting, the beans were simple to make and a great second side to any meal. Next time, we may add some shredded Parmesan and squeeze a lemon wedge on top to add some zing.
Rating: 8/10
The White Cheddar Mac and Cheese was every bit as good as it sounds. Savory, creamy, and extra cheesy, this is the kind of comfort food I look forward to enjoying at the end of a long work day.
While it takes a little time to bake (ours sat for 50 to 55 minutes in the oven), this side dish takes little to no time to prepare and is ready to serve once cooked. Unless you are really under the gun to get dinner served quickly, this delicious side is more than worth the wait.
Rating: 8/10
We were sent a dessert box that contained two chocolate, two New York-style, and two strawberry-flavored single-serve cheesecakes. These small (but thick) individually packaged discs of cheesecake make for an excellent follow-up to dinner, or perhaps a late-night indulgence for those of us who enjoy breaking the rules from time to time.
While I was initially worried about having enough room for dessert after our meals, my first bite of cheesecake erased any doubts. A top layer of bold and rich chocolate cheesecake followed by a crumbly, crunchy, chocolate cookie crust left me second guessing my decision to share some bites with my wife.
The New York style was almost as delicious as the chocolate. The creamy, robust cheesecake flavor and sweet graham cracker crust complement each other nicely. A classic recipe, this cheesecake is the perfect choice if you like to experiment with toppings. We went for a pecan turtle-inspired concoction, drizzling caramel and hot fudge over the cheesecake and topping with just the right amount of pecans. Our toddler wasn’t the only one who wanted to lick the plate.
While I am not typically a fan of fruity desserts, I was very surprised at how much I liked the Strawberry Cheesecake. The sweet tartness of the fruit worked in tandem with the rich cream flavors, and again, biting into the cookie crunch at the end wraps it all up so nicely.
While these desserts look small, they are very rich, thick, and dense, making for a larger serving than the eyes may think. All joking aside, one cake is perfect for two people who love each other enough to share a little of their sweets. The only complaint here is that I may have wanted 12 cheesecakes instead of 6.
Rating: 9/10
The Packaging
All of the above items came to our door in a single reasonably sized box. The box was delivered in good condition, and upon opening, everything was frozen and preserved well in a biodegradable lining that insulated the products effectively. The packaging was simple, but nice. The Perdue Farms farmhouse logo on the box front conveys the company’s focus on family and supporting small family-owned farms across the country.
Rating: 8/10
OVERALL
Overall, I was very impressed with the doorstep delivery from Perdue Farms. Like many families getting by over the pandemic, we experimented with several meal delivery services and I can say without a doubt that Perdue Farms' products surpass them in quality.
With the long lines at the grocery store, and gas prices rising, it's a great time to experiment with home-delivered groceries. With Perdue Farms' selection, you'll get quality foods that are easy to order and prepare. It is a win-win scenario. That, and there's cheesecakes, delicious mini cheesecakes; win-win…win!
OVERALL RATING: 9/10
