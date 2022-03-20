ST. MICHAELS — Executive Chef Gregory James of The Inn at Perry Cabin is in the running to win a statewide contest put on the by the Restaurant Association of Maryland March 27 at the Maryland Live Casino.
James said that while it would be great to win, what is more important is creating a perfect plate, one meal at a time.
“We were nominated by someone in the public for 2022 Restaurant Association of Maryland,” he said. “I guess there were hundreds of applicants. They selected down to 6 finalists. They put it up to a vote and there is a gala dinner on March 27. And we will find out if we won. It speaks more to the team than to me personally. It’s about the Inn at Perry Cabin.”
He started at the Inn in 2019 and incrementally made changes in the kitchen.
“I challenged the team to be better,” James said. “I spent three years developing a really good team. We change the menu every single day and that is a challenge in itself. It’s an orchestra because so many thing are going on at once. I probably taste 50 to 100 things a day. We do something else, which is a taste plate. We have a plate with all the sauces, purees and everything on it. The sous chef tastes 30 or 40 of these portion cups. If he approves it, then it comes to me. Then I will handpick a couple to spot check. Maybe yesterday the potatoes weren’t salty enough. Then we move on the service, but it is meticulous work.”
He says that the fun part is that everybody has their own small part that they are responsible for.
“I am having fun. Are you kidding? Look at the views out there, the farms we have right here,” James said. “The fun is that we get to play with the food everyday. The fun is I get to lead a team that is like family back there. We work very, very hard, but at the same time, we love what we do back there.”
This graduate of the Culinary Institute of America also did a stint with with Aquavit in New York City, a restaurant with two of the coveted Michelin stars. James has worked at fine dining enclaves in Chicago, Minneapolis and San Francisco.
But it all started at a Wendy’s when he was 15. He loved food and was given clean-up responsibilities by the time he was 16. His parents owned a restaurant, so food just ran in his blood.
James said he loves all the natural resources that the Chesapeake offers. Seafood, local produce and wild game all make up the biome that he honors with his food. He even went to local creamery, Chapel Farms, and collaborated on making a brie unlike any other.
Although he is the executive chef with 40 people working for him, he sees it as a focused team going in the same direction. He takes them on excursions like the creamery to really get to know the ingredients and how to make cheese. He even took his team out to a master knife sharpener to learn some new techniques.
James’ kitchen is well lit with full-spectrum bulbs. Like a racing yacht, everything there is useful and in its place. You can really see the green of the freshly plucked thyme in this immaculate environment.
“We do animal slaughters, we do fishing trips, we would do farming trips,” he said. “Two or three times a year we take the crew out. What makes it memorable is when we dry age a swordfish. We are doing things that you are never going to do at any other job. That is what keeps my guys here happy.”
He explained the ancient Japanese technique of dry-aging fish. When the fish is first caught it is tense. By putting it in a temperature and humidity controlled environment and hanging the fish whole, it relaxes and lengthens. He described a more briny and flakey fish.
“It tastes more like the ocean that it comes from. Not the fish oils,” he said.
To show how his nordic cuisine training has paid off at Aquavit under former Executive Chef Marcus Samuelsson, James never buys fish in filets. He always buys them whole. It is a little hard to tell if he is more playful or skillful with what is left once the filets are taken.
“You make soup,” he said. “We roast the bones and we make mayonnaise out of them. The bones make an oil, which we call ‘roasted fish bone oil.’ From there we use that oil to multiply with the eggs to make mayonnaise. You get a briny tasting mayonnaise that you can eat with our crab salad and it has a lot of depth, you don’t know where it is coming from.”
Depth can also play out on the visual aesthetic of how the plate is presented. Growing up in the Midwest there wasn’t even a humble garnish like parsley going on, but James was a voracious student of magazines like Bon Appetit, Saveur, Food and Wine and Art Culinaire.
“Art Culinaire was the magazine when I was growing up,” he said. “It’s a bound book that comes out quarterly. It was expensive as heck back then. It was the first time I was like ‘I have never seen food like this. Like wow, this is amazing.’”
When James went to Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago, it was the first time that he saw beautiful food right in front of him. This was his first gig coming out of The Culinary Arts Institute and bringing the French technique he had mastered there.
“When you go in to a kitchen like Charile Trotter’s you learn you don’t know squat,” he said. “It was very humbling. When you were there, you realized you could be replaced at any minute. When I was hired by Aquavit I think I beat out 125 people for the job. You know there are 124 people waiting to take your job in a heartbeat. Back in the ‘90s you weren’t allowed to talk in the kitchen.”
James has tasted the work of some of the world’s best chefs, but he isn’t trying to copy or match anyone. He strives to bring the out the best in his own food — one plate at a time.
“I don’t believe in mastery,” he said. “I believe in getting better with every plate. I have eaten at Per Se. I have eaten at Le Bernadin. I have eaten at The Inn at Little Washington. Our food is the Eastern Shore. We put that on the plate every single day.”
Like an athlete, he relies on his team.
“When I first got here, there wasn’t uniforms,” he said. “It was a motley crew in the kitchen. Now everybody has the same coats. You wouldn’t see the New York Yankees go out there in different uniforms.”
Now that he has the helm at The Inn at Perry Cabin he has some aspirations with a pinch of swagger thrown in. He may well win at the Restaurant Institute of Maryland. He hopes so for his team. But he has bigger fish to catch.
“I want one star,” he said. “Let’s start there. And then we will aspire for two.”
