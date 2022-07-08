In this 2016 photo, Tara Will of Hampstead works on her piece during Plein Air Easton’s Quick Draw Competition. Will will be hosting a demonstration during the Plein Air Festival from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13.
FILE PHOTO
Plein Air Easton starts July 15 with gallery events and a downtown block party.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Plein Air Easton is one of the largest open-air arts events and competition in the world. It is the largest such event in the U.S.
There will be plenty of arts events and chance to meet artists see them in action in Easton and around Talbot County at the annual Plein Air festival from July 15 to 24.
The Trippe Gallery, Studio B Gallery and Vintage Books and Fine Arts and other local galleries and Easton businesses will host events Friday, July 15.
That coincides with a downtown block party with live music and nighttime painting event. The block party is sponsored by the Easton Economic Development Corp. It starts at 7 p.m. with the night painting event running from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Plein Air events bring in artists who will paint in outdoor setting across Talbot County. There will be competitions, art sales and other events throughout the summer festival.
