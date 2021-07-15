EASTON — Plein Air Easton 2021 events are continuing through Sunday, July 18.
The much anticipated festival started on July 11 and has a number of events headed into and during its last weekend.
That includes an art exhibits and sales at the Waterfowl building as well as the Academy Art Museum.
There is also a popular quick-draw competition on Saturday, July 17, in downtown Easton Local galleries are also hosting events and the choosing of the winning painting at the 2021 festival is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information about events and artists: pleinaireaston.com
