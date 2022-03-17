EASTON — There was a lively crowd of community leaders, educators and public servants who came to 209 Port Street to see an old church transformed into a community center and private school. They donned white helmets, except for Addie Eckardt who opted for a pink one, and grabbed a shovel to break ground on the Polaris Village Academy Scholars. The team that brought the highly successful BAAM to Easton are at it again.
Deborah Short did the welcoming and invocation. She also tasked each speaker with the goal of keeping it short.
“Derick Daly has the vision,” said Dina Daly. “The whole idea is to have a welcoming place where you can come and enjoy. We will have a full kitchen. We will serve meals to the community everyday and in the evening. We could have up to 30 kids. Polaris Village Academy is a tuition free school.”
Derick Daly said “How are we going to share our success with the next generation? And then we said, ‘We are going to start Polaris Village Academy. The first thing we said was we don’t want our parents or children to have any financial burden. It has got to be a free private school.”
Several elected officials were present for the groundbreaking, including Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B, Councilman Al Silverstein, Mayor Robert C. Willey, Talbot County Council President Megan Cook, County Council Vice President Pete Lesher, County Council Members Ron Engle and the Rev. Elmer Davis, Jr., and Cassandra Vanhooser, director of tourism and economic development.
One of the guests was Rauch architect Paul Rogers.
“We are extremely proud to be a part of this project. This will probably be about an eight month build. We are keeping the historic fabric of the building. It will be a little taller to give usable interior space for the second floor classrooms,” Rogers said.
The Mayor of Easton weighed in.
“So the whole thing looks good and for the years to come, I think we are all going to be proud to say we were here when this all started,” Willey said.
Davis represents Ward 4 on the County Council as well as an ordained minister.
“In Ward 4 and the town of Easton, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life of individuals that we come in to contact with and this project right here is one of the beginning things that will make a difference on Port Street. For all the young people, there are people looking out for you and greater is coming,” Davis said.
The young, adorable kids were given their own front seat on metal bleachers. They sang “This Little Light of Mine” and spoke in unison a short Martin Luther King speech. There was a clear note of hope sounded even as they welcomed donations.
Jymil Thompson is Head of School and Samantha Martinez is the Assistant Principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.