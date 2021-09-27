FEDERALSBURG — Famous local author Larry Porter will be the guest speaker at the Federalsburg Historical Society’s Oct. 12 meeting in the Museum.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. with Porter talking about his book; then he will be offering signed copies of his book for sale.

The regular meeting will take place after the guest activities have concluded.

Come and join the fun. The book is hilarious, and it's even funnier hearing Porter talk about some things in the book, according to a news release from the Historical Society.

