The Preston Volunteer Fire Company and Lions Club thanked all 52 parade entries for the 2022 Carnival Parade and announced the winners:

Best Appearing Command Unit

1st Trappe, Station 30

2nd Denton, Station 300

Best Appearing Tanker

1st Cordova, Tanker 53

2nd Denton, Tanker 300

Best Appearing Brush Truck

1st Eldorado-Brookview, Brush 26-1

2nd Church Creek, Brush 46-1

Best Appearing Engine

1st Grasonville, Engine 22

2nd Hurlock, Engine 6-2

Best Appearing Rescue

1st Marydel, Squad 56

2nd Federalsburg, Rescue Engine 103

Best Appearing Aerial

1st Easton, AT 61

2nd Denton, Tower 300

Best Appearing Ambulance

1st Secretary, Ambulance 16-1

2nd Hurlock, Ambulance 6-1

Best Appearing Fire Department Overall

Denton, MD Station 300

Best Original Antique Car

1st Elsie 1929 Model A, Anthony and Amy Casey and Family

2nd 1962 Chrysler Imperial, Leroy Miller

Best Hot Rod

1st 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo, Kevin and Electa Hackett

Best Appearing Commercial Vehicle

1st Rick Breeding Excavating

Best Appearing Organization Float

1st Immanuel Lutheran Church VBS

Best Appearing Commercial Float

1st TJ Farms

Best Appearing Horse Unit

1st Maryland Rough Riders

Best Appearing Musical/Dance Unit

1st Grace Upon Grace Dance Studio

2nd CRHS Marching Band

Judges Awards

Grasonville, Engine 26

Cory Clendaniel, Juggler

