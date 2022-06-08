Sherry Baker waves to the crowd as her husband Donnie chats with parade-goers. Donnie Baker is seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff in Caroline County.
Students from Grace Upon Grace Dance Studio participate in the Preston Carnival Parade. They received the first place trophy for Best Appearing Musical/Dance Unit.
First place for Best Original Antique Car went to the Casey Family’s 1929 Model A, “Elsie.”
Preston Volunteer Fire Company’s antique ladder truck is always a crowd favorite.
A drummer with the Colonel Richardson High School Marching Band keeps the beat during the Preston Carnival Parade.
Dexter the Dalmatian and his family ride the parade route in a patriotically decorated golf cart.
Conway Gregory tosses candy to parade-goers in Preston May 31. Gregory is running for Judge of Orphans Court.
TJ’s Chicken Coop float features an Amish building and furniture and several human-sized “chickens.”
Frank Bartz campaigns for county commission in a classic convertible during the Preston Carnival Parade.
Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, waves to the crowd during the Preston Carnival Parade.
Bill Eason’s Sunflowers float features a sunflower queen.
The Maryland Rough Riders participate in the Preston Carnival Parade.
The trophy for Best Appearing Commercial Vehicle went to Rick Breeding Excavating, which doubled as a campaign vehicle for J. Travis Breeding’s run for county commission.
Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B, tosses candy to the crowd along the parade route. Mautz is seeking nomination for the District 37 Senate seat in the upcoming election.
The Preston Volunteer Fire Company and Lions Club thanked all 52 parade entries for the 2022 Carnival Parade and announced the winners:
Best Appearing Command Unit
1st Trappe, Station 30
2nd Denton, Station 300
Best Appearing Tanker
1st Cordova, Tanker 53
2nd Denton, Tanker 300
Best Appearing Brush Truck
1st Eldorado-Brookview, Brush 26-1
2nd Church Creek, Brush 46-1
Best Appearing Engine
1st Grasonville, Engine 22
2nd Hurlock, Engine 6-2
Best Appearing Rescue
1st Marydel, Squad 56
2nd Federalsburg, Rescue Engine 103
Best Appearing Aerial
1st Easton, AT 61
2nd Denton, Tower 300
Best Appearing Ambulance
1st Secretary, Ambulance 16-1
2nd Hurlock, Ambulance 6-1
Best Appearing Fire Department Overall
Denton, MD Station 300
Best Original Antique Car
1st Elsie 1929 Model A, Anthony and Amy Casey and Family
2nd 1962 Chrysler Imperial, Leroy Miller
Best Hot Rod
1st 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo, Kevin and Electa Hackett
Best Appearing Commercial Vehicle
1st Rick Breeding Excavating
Best Appearing Organization Float
1st Immanuel Lutheran Church VBS
Best Appearing Commercial Float
1st TJ Farms
Best Appearing Horse Unit
1st Maryland Rough Riders
Best Appearing Musical/Dance Unit
1st Grace Upon Grace Dance Studio
2nd CRHS Marching Band
Judges Awards
Grasonville, Engine 26
Cory Clendaniel, Juggler
