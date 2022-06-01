PRESTON — It is carnival time in Preston, and hundreds came out on opening night Monday to partake of fried oyster fritter sandwiches, rides and classic games like the ring toss, where one could win a small reptile. Carnival-goers can also find fresh crab cakes, soft crabs and extra crispy scrapple sandwiches.

The carnival, sponsored by the Preston Lions and the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, runs through June 5.

The carnival grounds are located right off Williamson Street. Activities begin at 7 each evening.

Jim Phelps, who is running for reelection as Register of Wills, grew up not far from the carnival grounds.

He said, “A lot of people come here for the food and soft crab sandwiches. If you got kids, there is a huge selection of rides. Then tomorrow night (Tuesday) is parade night. This year with all the politicians out in droves, makes it a little longer. It will be really crowded for the Main Street parade. I have been coming here for 60 years.”

“All this helps fund the Preston Lions Club and the Preston Volunteer Fire Department,” Phelps added.

