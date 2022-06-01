Funnel cake enthusiast Destiny Hammond of Preston said, “I start with dessert, but I am going to get a crab cake sandwich. The carnival is a beautiful thing. It brings life, now everyone can come together.”
Decklan Dorsey, in the swing chair, 5, said, “I liked the gator ride too.”
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Funnel cake enthusiast Destiny Hammond of Preston said, “I start with dessert, but I am going to get a crab cake sandwich. The carnival is a beautiful thing. It brings life, now everyone can come together.”
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Alayzia Stanford (in blue) and Nia (chose not to share last name) share a blue candied apple
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The Preston Carnival is big on food. Oyster fritters, scrapple sandwiches and crab cakes and soft crab sandwiches were all possibilities. They also had hot dogs, burgers and funnel cake.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
As the sunset, there was a new mood at the opening of the Preston Carnival. The teenagers now outnumbered the AARP crowd.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Teenagers dominated the scene as the sun went down. They seemed mostly interested in hanging out with their friends.
PRESTON — It is carnival time in Preston, and hundreds came out on opening night Monday to partake of fried oyster fritter sandwiches, rides and classic games like the ring toss, where one could win a small reptile. Carnival-goers can also find fresh crab cakes, soft crabs and extra crispy scrapple sandwiches.
The carnival, sponsored by the Preston Lions and the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, runs through June 5.
The carnival grounds are located right off Williamson Street. Activities begin at 7 each evening.
Jim Phelps, who is running for reelection as Register of Wills, grew up not far from the carnival grounds.
He said, “A lot of people come here for the food and soft crab sandwiches. If you got kids, there is a huge selection of rides. Then tomorrow night (Tuesday) is parade night. This year with all the politicians out in droves, makes it a little longer. It will be really crowded for the Main Street parade. I have been coming here for 60 years.”
“All this helps fund the Preston Lions Club and the Preston Volunteer Fire Department,” Phelps added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.